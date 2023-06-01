Kotak Myntra Credit Card: Get up to Rs 750 discount on every purchase; Check features, benefits

Customers using Kotak Myntra Credit Card will get an instant discount of up to Rs 750 on every purchase on Myntra’s online shopping platform. In a statement, the bank said there will be a 7.5% discount per transaction and the upper cap for the discount enabled for each transaction is Rs 750. Also, there is no minimum threshold to avail of this benefit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in partnership with Myntra today (June 1, 2023) announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card.

Kotak Myntra Credit Card can be availed through a hassle-free digital journey within minutes, across Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications. Also, existing Myntra customers will be able to apply for the card through a completely digital journey on the Myntra app itself, both companies said in a joint press release.

Top features and benefits of Kotak Myntra Credit Card

7.5% instant discount on unlimited transactions on Myntra, up to Rs.750 per transaction

Complimentary access to Myntra Insider

5%* cashback on any purchase with some of the popular platforms: Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Cleartrip, Urban Company

Unlimited 1.25% cashback on other card spends

Quarterly Milestone of 2 PVR Movie tickets

Rs 500 e-voucher on card activation

Complementary voucher

According to the release, all cardholders who activate their cards will be onboarded on Myntra’s loyalty program – Myntra Insider as well as get a complimentary Rs 500 e-voucher.

Joining and annual fees

The joining fee and annual fee for the Kotak Myntra Credit Card is Rs 500 only.

Commenting on the launch of the new credit card, Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, “This credit card has been designed with exclusive privileges and unmatched benefits tailored to the lifestyle and fashion shopping habits of our target customers. We are committed to fulfilling their credit needs and delivering unparalleled service.”

Santosh Kevlani, Vice President, Partnerships and Monetization, Myntra, said, “As the first-of-its-kind card in the industry, the Myntra Co-branded Credit Card will be dedicated to fashion shoppers across metros, tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities, creating stickiness and excellent brand recall.”

The Kotak Myntra credit card will be available on MasterCard and RuPay networks.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Myntra. Please consult the bank for any details about this credit card.