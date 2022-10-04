Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Big Festive Dhamaka – Over 10,000 offers in store; Check details

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd today announced the launch of the fifth installment of its exclusive Khushi Ka Season (KKS) range of offers ahead of the festive season.

KMBL has over 10,000 offers lined up on a host of brands across categories such as dining, travel, online fashion, grocery, retail stores, jewellery, malls, online delivery, healthcare and home services, among others.

Customers can purchase a range of products like electronics and smartphones from Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, IFB etc,. using EMI options on KMBL debit and credit cards. Mega discounts and cashbacks are available during sale on platforms like Amazon.in, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Myjiostore, Croma, Myntra, AJIO, PUMA, Zomato, EazyDiner, Dmart, Jiomart.com, bigbasket, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Cleartrip, Yatra, Urban Company, TATA 1mg and many more.

Under KMBL’s ‘Everyday Special’ category, offers are available on over 10 brands covering all days of the week. All offers are available to KMBL debit and credit cardholders only.

Commenting on the same, Virat Diwanji, Group President and Head – Consumer Bank and Member, Group Management Council, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Kotak Mahindra Bank’s ‘Khushi Ka Season’ is back and how! This year, the offers are bigger and better, and have ‘just about everything’ for everyone. Groceries, food deliveries, clothing, smartphones, travel, dining – shopping was never better than this.”

“Our customers can avail from a plethora of discounts, cashbacks and EMIs on purchases and spends this festive season. These offers are part of our constant endeavour to introduce benefits for our patrons and deliver a delightful banking experience for our customers. With this, we wish our customers a Happy Festive Season,” he added.