Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now update mailing address instantly via DigiLocker. Here’s how

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers who moved to hometown amid pandemic can update address with DigiLocker

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now instantly update their correspondence address with the Bank on Net Banking via DigiLocker. The bank has completed an integration of its Net Banking platform with DigiLocker. With many customers having relocated to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, this facility will give customers an option through which they can easily change their correspondence address – instantly and completely online.

How to update correspondence address?

The bank said that all that a customer needs to update her/his address using DigiLocker is to have a valid DigiLocker account. You can complete the process to update the correspondence address in the following steps:

Log in to Kotak Net Banking

Go to Profile > Update Communication Address

Choose “Update address by DigiLocker Login” option

You will be redirected to DigiLocker. Here signs in to your DigiLocker account and complete authentication by entering the OTP and Security PIN

After giving customer consent, the address as it appears on the customer’s Aadhaar card will be displayed and on confirmation by the customer, the correspondence address with the Bank will be updated.

Commenting on the facility, Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers.”

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative under the Government of India’s Digital India programme aimed at providing paperless governance to citizens.