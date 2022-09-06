Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched an exclusive contest ‘Kaun Banega Smart Spender’ for its Credit Card and Debit cardholders. The bank said in a statement on Monday (5th September 2022) that winners of the contest would stand a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show.

The ‘Kaun Banega Smart Spender’ contest started on 1st September 2022 and will conclude on 30th September 2022.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the official banking partner of the Kaun Banega Crorepati show.

How to participate?

Kotak Mahindra Bank said its credit and debit cardholders will be eligible to participate in the contest by doing two simple tasks:

Make one contactless transaction during the month of September through their Kotak Credit/Debit Card.

The cardholder must share a special memory about buying something using their Kotak Card and how it brought joy to them or their loved ones, using the QR code.

The bank said that customers with the most interesting stories will get a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show.

Commenting on the announcement, Elizabeth Venkatraman, Joint President and Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “All spends – big or small, invoke unique moments – of joy, pride, achievement and experience. We at Kotak Mahindra Bank firmly believe that our card products empower our customers, connecting and enriching them in more

ways than one. Being a proud partner to India’s biggest gaming reality show that celebrates aspirations, dreams and achievements, we are excited to come up with a simple yet engaging contest for our customers.”

The KBC winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank’s multiple payment options, including cheques, digital transfers via the Kotak Mobile app as well as Kotak UPI. The KBC show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.