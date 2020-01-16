RBI allows cash withdrawal up to Rs 1000 from this cooperative bank for 6 more months!

RBI has extended transaction restrictions on Kolikata Mahila Cooperative Bank Ltd for six months.

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the cash withdrawal and other restrictions on Kolikata Mahila Cooperative Bank Ltd., Kolkata by six more months from January 10, 2020 to July 09, 2020. In July last year, the central bank had stopped this cooperative bank from granting or renewing any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, accept fresh deposits or disburse any payment without prior approval of the RBI in writing. The central had also allowed depositors to withdraw only up to Rs 1000 from their savings bank or current accounts. On Tuesday this week, the central bank extended the restrictions by six months.

‘The Reserve Bank of India, in public interest, had issued Directions to Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal in exercise of its powers vested in it under Sub-Section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on July 09, 2019 which was valid till January 09, 2020. The Reserve Bank of India has now, in public interest, further extended the Directions for a period of six months from January 10, 2020 to July 09, 2020. A copy of the Directive is displayed at bank’s premises for perusal of public,” the RBI said in a statement on January 14, 2020.

ALSO READ | Never used Credit, Debit card for online/contactless transactions? You will lose this facility soon!

Bank’s licence not cancelled!

The central bank clarified that its directions should not be considered as cancellation of the bank’s licence. “The issue of the above Directions by the Reserve Bank of India should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking licence. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. The Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances from time to time,” RBI said.

What RBI said in July 2019

RBI had issued several directions related to transactions at Kolikata Mahila Cooperative Bank under Sub- Section (1) of Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949(AACS) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949: