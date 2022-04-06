Know the additional quantum of pension or family pension after 80 years for pensioners

Several years back, the government had taken the decision that older pensioners require a better deal because their needs, especially those relating to health, increase with age. Therefore, the quantum of pension available to the old pensioners is increased as and when they attain a certain age.

This is known as additional pension and pensioners are eligible after attaining the age of 80 years. On attaining the age of 80 years an additional pension/family pension is payable to the pensioners/family pensioners covered under CCS(Pension) Rules 1972, from the 1st day of the month in which the date of birth falls.

Central Pension Accounting Office of the Department Of Expenditure under the Ministry Of Finance has issued an Office Memorandum March 31, 2022 to all banks highlighting the fact that the additional quantum of pension is being paid at different rates than the rates approved by the Government of India. The pension or the family pension to those eligible for Additional quantum of pension/family pension have to be paid as per the rates specified by the government.

Accordingly, all the Authorised Banks are directed to adhere to the additional pension payable as follows:

Age of pensioner/family pensioner : From 80 years to less than 85 years

Additional quantum of pension/family pension : 20% of basic pension/ family pension

Age of pensioner/family pensioner : From 85 years to less than 90 years

Additional quantum of pension/family pension : 30% of basic pension/ family pension

Age of pensioner/family pensioner : From 90 years to less than 95 years

Additional quantum of pension/family pension : 40% of basic pension/ family pension

Age of pensioner/family pensioner : From 95 years to less than 100 years

Additional quantum of pension/family pension : 50% of basic pension/ family pension

Age of pensioner/family pensioner :100 years or more

Additional quantum of pension/family pension :100% of basic pension/ family pension

In case the exact date of birth is not available in the PPO/Office records, the additional pension/family pension may be paid from the 1st January of the year following the year in which the pensioner/family pensioner has completed the age of 80 years/85 years, etc.

For example, if a pensioner/family pensioner completes the age of 54 years in 2020, his/her age as on 1st January, 2021 may be taken as 54 years and PPO may be revised accordingly.