Kisan Vikas Patra: Account opening, interest rate 2018-19, premature withdrawal, death claim – 10 quick points

KVP has been reintroduced in 2014 with mandatory KYC norms, so that it can’t be used for the purpose of money laundering.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a small savings plan of the government in which the principal money gets doubled during the tenure of investment. KVPs are available at Post Office branches.

Originally introduced in 1988, it became very popular due to easy availability, no paper work, ease of transfer, sovereign protection, attractive rate of interest at the inception. People used to treat it a valuable gift item as the maturity amount was payable to the holder of the certificate.

However, due to easy transferability and lack of paper work, it was used rampantly for money laundering and cases of theft of KVP certificates also started rising. As KVP had became a money laundering instrument, it was withdrawn in 2011 following recommendation of a government committee.

KVP has been reintroduced in 2014 with mandatory KYC norms, so that it can’t be used for the purpose of money laundering. Here are some of the features of the new KVP.