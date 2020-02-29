Kisan Credit Card: Farmers can get up to Rs 3 lakh loan at 4 percent interest!

The KCC provides short term loans to farmers at an interest rate of 4 per cent on the condition of timely payment. (Image: PTI)

Kisan Credit Card for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiaries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive Kisan Credit Card (KCC) drive from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot today. As part of the drive, over 25 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan across the country will be provided with KCC card today itself. More than 2000 bank branches in rural areas have been tasked with providing the KCC card to the farmers. PM Modi will personally hand over KCC cards to some farmers at the event.

A year after launching PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides financial aid of Rs 6000 a year to farmers, the Central government has launched the drive to help farmers benefit from KCC scheme in order to help them get institutional credit from banks to cope up with high cost of cultivation. A large section of farmers secure loans from unorganised lenders including moneylenders who charge exorbitant amount of interest on the loans. The government through the KCC scheme is aiming at freeing small farmers from the clutches of money lenders. The government has set an estimate of Rs 20,000 crore which will be utilised to sanction loan to KCC cardholders.

Kisan Credit Card Scheme Benefits