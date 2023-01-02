Key trends shaping the future of co-working in India

The Indian co-working segment has seen a steep jump in business after the pandemic. In a time when organizations are trying to strike the balance between productivity and avoidance of cost overrun, India’s co-working segment offers a suitable solution to the pressing occupier needs and requirements.

As per Savills, in 2022 the total co-working leasing will amount to 12 million square feet, comprising around 20% of the overall leasing. This is notable growth from 2019 when the segment accounted for 14% of the total office leasing in India.

The upswing in the market will continue in 2023, driven by the organizational quest to create the right balance between employee productivity, motivation, collaboration, and overall price optimization.

Here are some of the trends that we might observe in 2023:

Continuous automation: Co-working space operators will continue to add new technologies, automation, and managed systems that can help in improving efficiency and enhance overall productivity. Co-working operators will invest in numerous technologies such as 5G internet, user interfaces & devices, better security access, and much more. Likewise, they will invest in various advanced work management software, digital payment systems, etc. to give better comfort to the users.

Community Building and Well-being: Co-working operators will take more initiative toward community building and employee welfare. Numerous events and engagement initiatives will be run within the premises to bring like-minded people together and give them ample space to collaborate, network, and engage with each other. Likewise, entertainment events, music shows, product demos, rock bands, etc. will be hosted, keeping in mind the overall well-being of the employees and enable them to stay fresh and productive.

Large corporates will continue to move towards co-working space: The co-working segment primarily started keeping the interest of the freelancer, sole entrepreneurs, and start-up community. However, in recent years, larger enterprises, MNCs, consulting companies, and IT set-ups are getting lured towards the co-working and managed office segment as it not only helps in improving employee productivity but also contains leasing costs. The uptrend will continue in 2023 and many larger enterprises instead of leasing a single centralized office space will opt for a few managed office spaces with the city. This will also help their employees to enjoy flexible working and avoid long commutes.

The supply line will expand: The co-working segment is emerging as a lucrative business option. This will result in more landlords venturing into the space and giving their properties for co-working purposes. It is noteworthy that many properties that are finding it tough to get occupiers can be transformed into a co-working spaces and generate viable income streams.

Niche Segments will emerge: Within the co-working, numerous niche businesses will emerge such as women-only coworking or student co-working. We have witnessed this globally and the Indian market will also chronicle such evolving patterns in the times to come. Meanwhile, as the culture of workation is picking up in hill stations, rural backyards, scenic countryside, etc; the co-working players will venture into such places.

(By Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India)