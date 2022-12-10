Key things to keep in mind while investing in real estate

In India, real estate is regarded as the most viable and secure investment option. The first step in investing in real estate is to decide whether to begin with a short-term rental strategy or to purchase a long-term real estate property. Before making a decision, one should always consider factors like financial, market, and monetary goals.

Location, development, and improvements are some attributes that contribute to the valuation of both residential and commercial options. Several transitions in Indian real estate over the last decade have changed the face of the sector. The implementation of GST, RERA, and the market post-Covid-19 has increased consumer interest in purchasing a home.

In a majority of cases, real estate is a type of investment that is a once-in-a-lifetime for the working class. However, the planning done before real estate investment in property can make a huge difference in the benefits you get. With the changing times that now make real estate investment a possibility for many people, there is more hope in the sector. Here are some tips, especially for first-time buyers, to help make the best real estate investment.

Location

When it comes to residential real estate investment, location is everything. Many factors, including access to public transportation, safety, proximity to the place of work or school, and other amenities like hospitals, malls, and movie theatres, play an essential role in deciding your investment. Other factors to consider when purchasing in an upcoming district outside the main city include the distance to new infrastructure projects in the area. Investors should also conduct a thorough inspection of the property to gain a better understanding of its strengths and weaknesses. Furthermore, the blueprint should be examined and compared to the actual size of the flat.

Also Read: Borrowings: How age impacts your loan eligibility

Stage of development

Families have come to realise the importance of owning a home as a result of the pandemic. Furthermore, the resulting work-from-home structure has encouraged many people to consider purchasing property in even remote locations. There has been a rise in interest in under-construction projects in these remote areas. The main reason is that such projects are more cost-effective, yield higher ROI, and adhere to fair trade practices defined by RERA regulations. On the other hand, the ready-to-move-in options provide the convenience of immediate possession and tax advantages.

Document Check

An overall review of the documents is essential to establishing property ownership and avoiding future disputes. It can assist in determining the amount of legal work required to complete the sale deed. Buyers should be aware of any hidden fees and paperwork requirements, such as mortgage or ownership transfer documents. Before making a purchase, consider and negotiate any ambiguous fees such as local or statutory charges, impeding repair charges, and insurance premiums.

Resale value

Before investing in a property, it is critical to consider the resale value. Property prices should rise significantly over time to ensure healthy returns on the initial investment. However, most homebuyers disregard this when making their decision. They frequently concentrate solely on a prime location or the budget, which can be a costly mistake in the long run. If the wrong house or location is chosen, the future sale price may be less than the desired returns. The main issues to consider in situations like this are whether the property will appreciate faster than the market or how much of the investment’s potential upside is already reflected in the current purchase price.

Conclusion

Purchasing a home is more than just finding a place to live; it is also an investment in one’s future. This is a major financial decision that must be carefully considered. Buyers must consider a variety of factors, including the location and the expected returns on the property. A little caution at the outset can ensure a secure investment for years to come.

(By Subhash Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Developments)