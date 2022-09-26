Key developments which will make Faridabad a realty hotspot

Faridabad is one of Delhi’s most important satellite cities. This industrial hub has been added to the second list of Smart Cities Mission. It is a part of the National Capital Region and one of the largest cities in Haryana. Many people prefer it because of its proximity to New Delhi. And New Faridabad is the crowning jewel of Faridabad.

Despite the fact that New Faridabad is a part of the National Capital Region, the future appears even brighter. Because much is being planned to transform Faridabad into a global city. New Faridabad puts you in a better position, closer to everything you need and everything you’ll ever want. Let us take a look at some of the recent developments in New Faridabad.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway

The 1380-km long Delhi Mumbai Expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore and will be India’s longest expressway. It will improve connectivity between Delhi, the national capital, and Mumbai, the financial capital. The expressway will connect urban centres in Delhi via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, as well as a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to Mumbai via a spur in Mumbai.

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway, envisioned as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New India’ vision, was inaugurated in 2018, with the foundation stone laid on March 9, 2019. The new expressway is expected to cut the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai in half, from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours, and to shorten the distance by 130 kilometres.

Manjhavli bridge

The Manjhawali bridge, which connects the two major cities of the Delhi-NCR region, is regarded as the lifeline of Greater Noida and Greater Faridabad. Despite a seven-year delay in construction, it is now expected that traffic between many cities will begin on this bridge in the year 2022. After the bridge is built, the distance between Haryana’s Faridabad and several cities in the Delhi-NCR, including Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, will be reduced to minutes. That is, where people have to travel for many hours to reach Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, once traffic on the Manjhawali flyover begins, this journey will not only become jam-free, but the hours-long journey will be completed in minutes. It is being told that after the construction of Manjhawali flyover, it can also be connected with the country’s largest highway Delhi Mumbai Express.

Jewar Airport

Faridabad has a unique strategic location due to its proximity to the national capital, New Delhi. It is one of the most-rapidly growing cities in the region. It is well connected to well-known places such as Noida, Gurgaon, and New Delhi via national highways, railways, and airways. The Jewar Airport, located southeast of the nation’s capital and connected by the Yamuna expressway, is important to the future growth of the extended National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh.

Amrita Hospital

One such development is setting up of the new Amrita Hospital, the biggest private sector hospital in India, spread across 133 acres of land in Faridabad. According to the management, the ultra-modern Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will be one of India’s most significant green building healthcare projects with a low carbon footprint. With the opening of Amrita Hospital, not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana state will be facilitated but the entire population of Delhi NCR will also get treatment facility here.

Conclusion

The rising real estate prices and limited growth opportunities in Gurugram and Noida have made investment opportunities in Faridabad and areas near it like Naharpur more appealing. These residential and commercial constructions will make Faridabad the epicentre of real estate investments offering handsome returns and state-of-the-art living, working and entertainment & rejuvenation opportunities.

(By Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group)