Kandivali East: A preferred residential destination for homebuyers ​​in western suburbs of Mumbai

As we gradually foray into the ‘new normal’ following the pandemic, there has been a substantial change in our lifestyles. The need for a safe haven has emerged stronger now, and people have realized the importance of owning a home for themselves and their families. Besides, with a prolonged period of staying indoors, the desire to have a much-needed breathable space and the need to unwind amidst a busy schedule has surfaced more than ever.

This change in lifestyle and living choices has led to a considerable shift in home buying preferences too. Present-day consumers are seeking locations that offer a healthy and enriching living experience. At the same time, homebuyers have also become cautious about their investments, making sure that their money is invested in the right place and guarantees profitable returns. Boosting the sentiment further, the multi-decadal low home loan interest rates and various government initiatives make it the best time now for buying one’s dream home that provides space, amenities, security, and everything in between.

Work-from-home has become a key phenomenon now, and hence, home seekers are looking for bigger homes with open spaces like decks/balconies and are willing to spend extra to accommodate the new realities. With health and wellness emerging as a key consideration and prioritizing the value of having a place to call your own, buyers are preferring developments offering greener surroundings, plethora of top-notch facilities and a safe ecosystem to reside in.

Catering to these evolving requisites, there is tremendous potential in providing the finest living experience in western suburbs for reputed developers. One of the prominent locales in western suburbs is Kandivali East which is emerging as a sought-after residential area and further accentuated with the presence of Grade-A developers providing well-managed developments with best-in-class amenities will definitely heighten interest amongst aspiring homebuyers. This area tops the checklist of consumers who are seeking to upgrade to Grade-A developments and have a likelihood for western suburbs for their existing social circles and communities.

Further increasing the demand for the location, certain upcoming residential pockets like the Akurli Road in Kandivali East have the potential for developments to have large open spaces and enjoy the unfettered nature of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This enhances the livability quotient wherein residents get to live amidst a better air quality environment with temperatures 2-3 degrees lower compared to other locations. The vicinity offers the best educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail & entertainment outlets. The Western Express Highway in close proximity ensures great connectivity to all parts of MMR. The upcoming Andheri – Dahisar, and Dahisar-Bandra-Mankhurd metro line along with other infrastructural developments are expected to reduce traffic concerns. Making Kandivali East more livable and quite inviting for a potential homebuyer.

Kandivali East is also well-connected to prominent business hubs hosting plenty of MNCs and top corporates.

Considering the fast-paced developments in the area and the potential on offer, Grade-A developers have and will continue to launch top-end residential and commercial projects at Kandivali East. While there is a considerable interest of investors from a commercial standpoint, the residential projects provide aspirational homebuyers an opportunity to live the finest living experience.

The locality of Kandivali offers just the right balance between nature and modern infrastructure, that perfectly blends with contemporary lifestyle requirements. Witnessing the tremendous potential of the area and with the avenues being suitable for the immense growth of the location, Kandivali East will continue being a preferred residential destination for homebuyers.

(By Prateek Bhattacharya, President – Mid Income and Affordable Housing, Lodha Group)