New ‘Debit card’ for pre-teens and teenagers launched on RuPay platform. Check features

Representative image

Kid-focused FinTech startup Junio has launched a smart multi-purpose card for pre-teens and teenagers on the RuPay platform.

In a statement, the startup today said that ‘Junio RuPay Card’ has been designed for kids that can function as a debit card for both their online and offline purchases. Junio card allows children to make secure offline and online payments.

Commenting on the launch of Junio Rupay Card, Ankit Gera, Co-Founder, Junio said in the statement, “With digital payments taking centre stage like never before since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Junio app/ card has seen significant adoption among children and parents. We are committed to enhancing the hassle-free payment experience for them.”

“The newly launched Junio Smart Card powered by RuPay will allow youngsters to make online and offline payments with ease. We are already seeing increased acceptance of the card across the merchant network, given the robustness of the RuPay platform,” he added.

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “This Smart RuPay card will help young children in streamlining their expenses under the aegis of their parents. We believe this card will also empower young teens to carry out digital transactions at an early stage in their life.”

Kids and parents can sign-up on the Junio app, and use virtual Junio smart cards with zero annual charges. In addition, children can enjoy up to 7% cashback and other reward benefits on Junio payments, the statement said.

The company’s idea is to nurture healthy financial habits among kids from an early age and help them grow as financially independent adults, it added.