JMS Group launches JMS Crosswalk in New Gurugram

JMS Group has come up with a new retail destination at the centre of New Gurugram in Sector 93, JMS Crosswalk. New Gurugram is the most talked about realty corridor, which has seen the massive development of many commercial and residential projects.

JMS Crosswalk spreads across 2 acres and shares easy connectivity and proximity with NH-8, Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway and Manesar industrial hub.

JMS Crosswalk offers retail shops, office spaces, restaurants, a gymnasium and an entertainment zone, promising a mixed-use lifestyle-centric bonanza. The project’s all-inclusive characteristics make it a perfect retail destination for over 15 thousand residents in the vicinity.

Many food retail outlets have started their fit-outs like Dominos, BTW, Bercos, Chai Garam, Nizams, Karim’s, and Chicago Pizza, among others, to present JMS Crosswalk as the modern food hub. JMS Crosswalk has an indoor amusement park, Masti Zone, which has facilities like bowling and indoor gaming simulators for all ages. They have signed fitness brands like Hype gym and prioritises fitness space in its commercial establishment. Dominos and Chai Garam are two major outlets which are almost ready to serve and satisfy the taste buds of the visitors.

The collective presence of such brands offering a variety of cuisines, entertainment and shopping options have positioned JMS Crosswalk as a new food and retail destination. The strategic location of the mall amplifies its accessibility and makes it a congruent food and lifestyle hotspot for the nearby population.

Commenting on the same, Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group, said, “JMS Crosswalk is the latest commercial offering by our company. It has been developed in a high-street retail format to provide customers with a unique lifestyle experience. JMS Crosswalk has elicited a positive response from various sections and quarters. It is set to become a major commercial destination and satisfy the retail and shopping needs of the Gurugram population.”