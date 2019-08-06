JM Financial’s Rs 500-cr NCD issue opens for subscription; offers yield up to 10.40%

The allotment is on a first-come, first-serve basis

JM Financial Products has come out with a Rs 500-crore public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The issue of secured, rated, listed and redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,000 launched today, 6th August, will remain open for subscription till September 4, 2019. Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited, said in a press release that this public issue of NCDs will further diversify their borrowing and investor mix.

It is the second tranche of JM Financial’s NCDs. Earlier in May, they raised the first tranche of Rs 387 crore and has taken approval to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each with a Base Issue size of Rs 100 crore comes with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (“Tranche II Issue”), which is within the Shelf Limit of Rs 2,000 crore. JM Financial Products Ltd is a flagship NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, that offers integrated financial solutions through lending, syndication, participation in lending for securities issuance and distribution.

Even though the issue is scheduled to close on September 4, 2019, it can also have an early closure or extension as decided by the Board of Directors of the Company or the NCD Public Issue Committee constituted by the Board of Directors.

Here is all you need to know about this NCD issue: