JM Financial arm’s NCD issue can offer up to 9.75% returns

JM Financial Credit Solutions, the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, will issue secured-rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from May 28.

By: | Mumbai | Published: May 23, 2018 1:40 AM
NCDS, CASH The NCDs have been rated AA Stable and IND AA Stable; for an amount up to Rs 2,000 crore by Icra and India Ratings.

The issue comes with an option of different structures in which the effective yield per annum varies in the range of 9.26% to 9.49% and the tenor is between 3 and 10 years.

This issue, which is for an amount of Rs 300 crore, has an option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 450 crore, aggregating up to `750 crore. The NCD has interest rate of up to 9.75% per annum.

“JM Financial Credit Solutions’ Public Issue of NCDs has the distinction of being the first from JM Financial group, an established financial services group with a recognized and trusted brand. Our Company has a track record of stable and sustainable financial performance reflected in our consistent growth in revenues and profitability coupled with a conservative debt equity ratio and strong asset quality,” said Shaswat Belapurkar, CEO at JM Financial Credit Solutions.

The NCDs have been rated AA Stable and IND AA Stable; for an amount up to Rs 2,000 crore by Icra and India Ratings. Crisil expects NBFCs assets to grow by 20% to 25% CAGR from FY17 to FY22.

