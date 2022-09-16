Jio fraud alert: Responding to this eKYC message will empty your bank accounts

Jio has alerted its users against imposters posing as the company’s representatives and asking customers to share their Aadhaar, bank accounts, OTP etc in the name of pending eKYC. The fraudsters lure customers by telling them that their Jio services would be impacted if they don’t share the details. Usually, they send messages to customers with an accompanying number for sharing details.

When the customers call on the given number, a third-party app gets installed on the customer’s phone. The app allows fraudsters to take remote access to the customer’s phone and bank account linked to the device.

Also Read: How to identify phishing mails and stay protected

In emails sent to Jio customers, the telecom company said, “In recent past, few cases related to Cyber fraud have been reported to us, in which, imposters portray themselves as Jio representatives and insist on getting the information related to your Aadhaar, bank accounts, OTP etc. mainly on the pretext of pending eKYC (Know Your Customer).”

“In these fraudulent communications, it is emphasized that if the customer does not submit the documents to complete the eKYC, Jio services will get impacted. Usually, a callback number is also mentioned to share the details. When the customer calls on the given number, he/she is asked to install a third party app which allows imposters to take remote access to the customer’s phone and the bank accounts associated with the device,” it added.

Also Read: SBI alert! ‘Your account will be blocked if you don’t update PAN’ – Do this if you get such message

Jio said it never asks customers to download any third-party app for any kind of activity.

What should Jio users do?

In case of any doubt, Jio users should log in to the MyJio app and look out for relevant information.

• Users should never click on suspicious links or attachments. They should also never respond to unsolicited emails, messages, or phone calls asking for personal information

• Users should never download remote access apps, as fraudsters will get access to all your phone’s information

• Users should create unique passwords and PINs for apps and online accounts and refresh them at regular intervals

• You should never share your 20-digit SIM number (mentioned at the back) with anyone

• Users should keep a regular check on their bank statements and report any irregularities to the bank immediately