Jeevan Pramaan (Life Certificate) submission process: Central Government pensioners are required to submit their Annual Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) in November for the continuation of their pension. However, the Central Government allows super senior pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above to submit Annual Life Certificate from 1st October onwards, instead of 1st November onwards, every year.

There are different modes for Jeevan Pramaan submission. Here’s a look at six ways in which super senior Central Government pensioners can submit their Annual Life Certificate from tomorrow (October 1). These methods can also be used by other pensioners for submission of Jeevan Pramaan in November.

1. Central Government pensioners can get their Life certificate recorded by Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) by physically appearing before the PDA.

2. The pensioner can avoid personal appearance by submitting the annual life certificate form signed by any ‘designated official’. As per Jeevan Pramaan rules, a pensioner who produces a life certificate in the prescribed form, signed by persons specified, is exempted from personal appearance.

3. Central Government pensioners can also submit the annual Life Certificate online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal. It is easy and convenient. The UIDAI has prescribed a list of biometric devices that can be used for capturing the biometrics of a person. Information about such devices is available on the UIDAI portal.

4. Central Government Pensioners can use the “Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman”. This facility was launched by the Department of Posts along with Meity in November 2020. To make this facility available, the IPPB is using its national network of over 1,36,999 access points in Post Offices and more than 1,89,000 Postmen and grain Dao Sevaks. To use this facility, pensioners need to download the Posting App from Google Play Store.

5. Pensioners can also use the Doorstep Banking services offered by an alliance of 12 Public Sector Banks. The PSB Alliance has introduced the service for the collection of Life Certificates under the umbrella of Doorstep Banking.

6. Lastly, Central Government pensioners can use the Face Authentication technology based on UIDAI Aadhaar software to submit Life Certificates. The software allows the capturing of live photographs of pensioners through any Android-based smartphone for the generation of the Digital Life Certificate on the Jeevan Pramaan app.