Jeevan Pramaan amid Covid-19: How pensioners may get Digital Life Certificate issued at doorstep

November 7, 2020 1:21 PM

To help the elderly pensioners, who are not tech savvy, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service.

Jeevan Praman, Digital Life Certificate, pension, life certificate for pensioners, Covid-19 pandemic, how to get Digital life certificate issued at doorstep, DLC, Aadhaar, India Post Payments Bank, IPPBEvery pensioner needs to submit Life Certificate in the month of November every year to continue getting the pension.

Every pensioner – be a government employee, ex-serviceman or a beneficiary of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a subscriber of pension schemes of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) or other organisations – needs to submit Life Certificate in the month of November every year to continue getting the pension.

For aged persons not in good health, visiting the bank / post office / organisation in which they have pension accounts often becomes a daunting task, resulting in introduction of Digital Life Certificates (DLC).

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse, with many people have got stuck in places away from the places where they have their pension accounts and vulnerability of an aged person to catch the infection makes it a life risk to go out to get the Life Certificate.

The pandemic has definitely made DLC a preferred mode of getting the Jeevan Praman. However, to get a DLC from the comfort of home, a pensioner needs to know how to use a smart phone, which is again a challenge for the elderly.

To help the elderly pensioners, who are not tech savvy, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep DLC service.

Under this a Postman from the nearest Post Office offering the service – armed with Aadhaar based biometric fingerprint scanner – would visit a pensioner on request and complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only.

The completely paperless issuance of Aadhaar based biometric enabled DLC for pensioners costs as low as Rs 70 (inclusive of taxes).

To get the DLC issued instantly at doorstep through Postman or at the Post Office near you, the following details/documents will be needed:

  • Pension ID
  • Pension Payment Order
  • Pension Disbursing Department
  • Bank Account details
  • Mobile No.
  • Aadhaar Number

Once you authorise your request with biometric fingerprint scan, the DLC will be instantly generated with Pramaan ID sent to you on your mobile.

Moreover, you don’t even need to travel to Pension Department or bank, as your Certificate details will be automatically uploaded with the Pension Department.

