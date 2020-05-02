When to withdraw Rs 500 from Jan Dhan account under PMGKY: Modi govt issues account-wise timings

Check Jan Dhan account withdrawal timing for Rs 500 under Modi govt’s PMGKY scheme for Coronavirus.

The Department of Financial Services, Government of India, has released the timings during which beneficiaries can withdraw Rs 500 sent to their bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package. Debashish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services tweeted today that the instalment of Rs 500 for May is being sent to women Jan Dhan account holders under the PMGKY. The money is completely safe in the account. To avoid the crowd at the banks, money can be withdrawn as per the following timelines. The timings are as per the last digits of the bank accounts.

For account numbers ending with Zero or One, withdrawal can be made on May 4. Similarly, for account numbers ending with Two or Three, withdrawal can be made on May 5.

For account numbers ending with Four or Five One, withdrawal can be made on May 6. For account numbers ending with Six and Seven, withdrawal can be made on May 8.

For account numbers ending with Eight or Nine, withdrawal can be made on May 11.

In case who chose not to withdraw as per the above timeline, money can be withdrawn on any date from 11 May onwards.

PMGKY in April 2020

Last month, over 32 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 29,352crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, according to the government. Under the package, as many as 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their account. As on 13th April,2020, the total disbursement under the head was Rs 9,930 crore. Also, 5.29 crore beneficiaries received free ration of food grains under the scheme. As many as 1.39 crore cylinders were booked under PMUY scheme so far and 97.8 Lakh PMUY free cylinders were delivered to beneficiaries.

The Central Government on Friday extended the lockdown with some relaxations by two weeks from May 4. Total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 37,500-mark and over 1200 patients have died.