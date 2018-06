Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today approved a hike of Rs 250 in the monthly pension to widows of victims of militancy, a step aimed at benefiting 7,500 women.

“The Governor approved the revision of the monthly pension of militancy victim widows from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000,” an official spokesman said.

The order will benefit 7,500 widows, involving an additional expenditure of Rs 3 crore. The finance department has been directed to bear the amount as additional expenditure, he said.