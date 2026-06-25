In a phased rollout, the department has enabled online and offline filing utilities for major return forms, including ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4, for AY 2026-27.

From a practical filing standpoint, there is no radical change in the basic filing objective, but the availability of both modes gives taxpayers more flexibility depending on the complexity of their return.

Choosing the right filing method can make the process smoother and help reduce errors. But what exactly is the difference between the online and offline utilities, and which one is better suited to your situation?

Online ITR filing mode

Taxpayers can file their Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Most of the information is pre-filled from sources such as Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

Taxpayers with simple income profiles, such as salary, one house property, limited deductions, and fewer reporting schedules, are usually better suited to the online utility.

According to the Income Tax Department, the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Income Tax Act of 2025 now allow for uninterrupted payments, and the new Income Tax Forms have been made accessible on the e-Filing platform to facilitate the smooth transition to the Income Tax Rules, 2026.

With this upgrade, taxpayers can now easily pay under the current Income-tax Act, 1961, for dues up to FY 2025–2026 and under the Income-tax Act, 2025, for Tax Year 2026–2027 and beyond under a single user-friendly interface available on the e-filing portal.

Offline utility for ITRs

The online utility is more convenient for simpler cases, while the offline utility is better suited to detailed or data-heavy filings. In order to file such ITRs, taxpayers must use the offline utility for ITRs. You can use the utilities to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) either directly using the offline utility or by uploading the utility-generated JSON after logging into the e-Filing portal. ITR-1 to ITR-4 and ITR-5 to ITR-7 are the two different offline utilities for filing ITRs that the e-Filing portal service provides.

A registered user having a user ID and password for filing ITRs using the offline utility, and the downloaded offline utility for ITR-1 to ITR-4 or ITR-5 to ITR-7 are requirements for using this service.

Taxpayers must have a legitimate license for Microsoft Excel version 2016 or later with macros enabled. The Common Offline Utility has already been made available for submitting Income-tax Returns ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, and ITR 4 for the AY 2026–2027.

“The offline utility is generally more appropriate for taxpayers whose returns involve capital gains, business income, multiple TDS credits, foreign disclosures, or other detailed schedules. In professional practice, the offline mode is often preferred, where the return needs careful review before final upload,” commented CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

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In what situations is the offline utility a better option than the online mode?

The offline utility becomes more useful when the return requires detailed reconciliation or manual checking across several schedules.

“It is also helpful when the taxpayer wants to validate the return locally first and then upload only after all figures have been checked carefully,” stated CA Chandni Anandan.

Which utility is more suitable for taxpayers filing ITR-2, ITR-3, or revised returns?

For ITR-2 and ITR-3, the offline utility is often the more practical option because these forms usually involve more detailed disclosures and multiple schedules.

Revised returns also tend to be easier to handle offline, especially when the taxpayer needs to compare original and corrected figures before filing. While online filing is available, the offline route usually gives better control in more complex cases.

What mistakes do taxpayers commonly make while importing JSON files into the online portal?

A common mistake is using a JSON file generated from an older utility version that does not align with the latest schema.

Taxpayers also run into issues when schedules are left incomplete, fields are mapped incorrectly, or edited data is imported without proper validation. In practice, import errors usually arise because the return file was not fully reconciled before upload.

For taxpayers with multiple sources of income, which utility offers a smoother filing experience?

For taxpayers with salary, house property, capital gains, business income, and multiple TDS entries, the offline utility usually offers a smoother filing experience, says CA Chandni Anandan.

It allows a better review of each schedule before upload and reduces the risk of mismatches. The online utility can still work, but it is usually better for simpler returns with fewer moving parts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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