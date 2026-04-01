The Income Tax Department has notified all seven ITR forms, along with ITR-V and ITR-U, for the Assessment Year 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26). This has led many taxpayers to wonder if they can start filing their income tax returns right away.

The short answer is: not yet.

Even though the forms are now available, taxpayers will have to wait a little longer before they can actually file their returns on the e-filing portal.

Forms notified, but utilities still awaited

The notification of forms is only the first step in the ITR filing process. For filing to begin, the Income Tax Department also needs to release Excel and JSON utilities, which allow taxpayers and professionals to prepare and upload returns.

Until these utilities are made live and fully tested on the portal, filing cannot begin.

Which ITR form applies to whom?

The department has notified all key forms, covering different categories of taxpayers:

ITR-1 (Sahaj): Salaried individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh

ITR-2: Individuals/HUFs with capital gains or multiple income sources

ITR-3: Individuals with business or professional income

ITR-4 (Sugam): Presumptive income taxpayers (small businesses/professionals)

ITR-5, 6, 7: For firms, companies, trusts, and institutions

Along with these, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR-U (updated return) have also been notified.

When will ITR filing actually start?

While the portal technically opens on April 1, actual filing usually begins only after backend systems are ready.

CA Parag Jain, Tax Head, 1 Finance, explains: “New ITR Forms Are Out, But Don’t Rush to File Just Yet… the e-filing portal is not yet open for submissions which happens post-testing, typically mid-May.”

This means taxpayers can expect ITR filing to begin around mid-May, once systems are stabilised.

Why you should still wait before filing

Even after the utilities are released, experts advise against rushing. A key reason is that important documents like Form 26AS and AIS are not fully updated immediately after the financial year ends.

Form 26AS reflects TDS/TCS details

AIS (Annual Information Statement) captures a wider set of financial transactions

These are usually updated between April and May, as companies complete their final TDS filings and financial institutions submit data.

Why data takes time to reflect

There are several reasons for the delay:

-Companies file last-quarter TDS returns by May 31

-AIS data is compiled from multiple sources like banks and stock exchanges

-Taxpayers need time to reconcile Form 16 (now Form 130), 26AS and AIS

If you file too early, mismatches can lead to notices or the need for revised returns.

Experts say: Don’t rush, prepare instead

Parag Jain advises caution: “It is advisable for taxpayers to wait until all relevant documents… are fully updated, which generally happens by mid-June.”

He adds that filing too early may lead to glitches or incorrect data reporting, something that early filers have faced in the past.

Instead, taxpayers can use this time to organise documents, verify income details, and plan deductions/exemptions properly.

Summing up…

While the release of ITR forms marks the beginning of the tax filing season, actual filing is still a few weeks away. A more practical timeline would be mid-May for filing to start, and mid-June for safer filing with complete data. For now, the best approach is simple: don’t rush—prepare first, file later.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

