The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2026-27 is likely to gain further momentum in the coming days as most salaried individuals will receive Form 16 from their employers this month. Salaried taxpayers often rely on two key documents to verify their income and tax deductions: Form 16 and Form 26AS. For them, ideally, the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) figures deducted by the employer reported in both documents should match. However, discrepancies are not uncommon and can create confusion while filing returns.

When you’re preparing to file your Income Tax Return (ITR), you may assume that the TDS on the salary deducted by your employer and mentioned in your Form 16 and Form 26AS will always match. After all, both documents are supposed to reflect the tax deducted from your income. But what if they don’t?

A mismatch between Form 16 and Form 26AS typically indicates that the TDS deducted by the employer has either not been correctly reported or not yet been reflected in the tax system. Since the tax department relies primarily on Form 26AS/AIS, any discrepancy may lead to denial of credit and a tax demand or notice.

Before submitting your return, it is important to understand why such discrepancies occur, which document should be relied upon, and the steps you should take to get the records corrected. Knowing how to handle a TDS mismatch can help you avoid unnecessary delays, notices, and potential tax complications.

What are Form 16 and Form 26AS?

The certificate of tax deduction at source, Form 16/16A, is issued by the employer on behalf of the employees upon tax deduction, as per the Income Tax Department. For a variety of transactions between the deductor and the deductee, these certificates include TDS and TCS details. The employer must issue Form 16 by June 15th of the financial year that immediately follows the financial year in which the amount was paid, and tax was deducted.

It is mandatory to issue these certificates to taxpayers, as it serves as proof of TDS deducted by the employer.

Form 26AS, on the other hand, is a consolidated Annual Information Statement for a particular financial year. It reflects taxes deducted and deposited against a taxpayer’s PAN, including TDS, TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, and certain high-value financial transactions.

As per the Income Tax Department, Form 26AS contains the details of the following:

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

Advance Tax / Self-Assessment Tax / Regular Assessment Tax deposited

Refund received during a financial year (if any)

Details of any Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) (if any)

Details of Tax Deducted on sale of immovable property u/s194IA (in case of seller of such property)

TDS Defaults (if any)

Information relating to demand and refund

Information relating to pending and completed proceedings

Which document should taxpayers rely on while filing their ITR if the TDS figures differ—Form 16, Form 26AS, or AIS?

Taxpayers should rely primarily on Form 26AS and AIS, as these reflect TDS entries reported and processed by the tax authorities. Form 16 is a supporting document, but it is not conclusive if the data is not reconciled with the tax department records.

What are the most common reasons for a mismatch between TDS reported in Form 16 and Form 26AS?

Common reasons include delay or error by the employer in filing TDS returns, incorrect PAN reporting, or revision of TDS filings not yet updated in Form 26AS. Timing differences and clerical errors are also frequent causes of such mismatches, according to Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India.

If the mismatch is discovered after filing the ITR, what corrective steps should taxpayers take?

Taxpayers should first approach the employer/deductor to correct the TDS return and ensure correct data is reflected in Form 26AS. Once updated, the taxpayer can file a revised return to claim the correct credit and avoid future disputes.

What are the consequences if a taxpayer ignores the discrepancy and files the return without reconciling the figures?

Ignoring the mismatch can result in reduced TDS credit, leading to additional tax liability, interest, or notices from the tax department. It could also delay refunds and trigger scrutiny in some cases.

What is your step-by-step advice for taxpayers to reconcile Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS before filing ITR for AY 2026-27?

Before filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27, it is important to ensure that the income and tax details reported in your Form 16, Form 26AS, and Annual Information Statement (AIS) are consistent.

Any mismatch in salary income, TDS credits, interest earnings, or other reported transactions can lead to tax demands, delayed refunds, or notices from the Income Tax Department. According to Deepashree Shetty, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you reconcile these documents before filing your return.

Verify basic details to ensure correct PAN, name, and assessment year details match across Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS. Match income figures by comparing salary income and other reported income in Form 16 with AIS to check for completeness. Reconcile TDS amounts by matching TDS deducted (as per Form 16) with line-wise entries in Form 26AS and AIS. Identify discrepancies and flag any missing or lower TDS credits, duplicate entries, or incorrect reporting. Follow up with the employer or deductor to revise TDS returns where discrepancies exist. Wait for the corrections to be updated in Form 26AS before proceeding with ITR filing. File ITR using updated Form 26AS/AIS to claim accurate TDS credit and avoid future notices.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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