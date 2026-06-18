Salaried employees are eagerly awaiting Form 16 from their employers, as there are fewer than 45 days left before the usual Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline (non-audit cases) of July 31. Most companies make available Form 16 to their employees in June every year.

One common mistake many salaried taxpayers make is that they believe their Form 16 is enough to file the return, and they don’t have to look for their documents when filing the tax returns.

But the fact is, your Form 16 might not be capturing all the details in many cases, especially when you have other sources of income other than your salary. Let’s first understand what Form 16 is and where employees can see other TDS details for the previous financial year.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer to a salaried employee that contains details of salary paid and the tax deducted at source (TDS) during a financial year. It serves as proof that the employer has deducted and deposited tax with the government on behalf of the employee.

Form 16 is divided into two parts:

Part A: Contains details of the employer, employee, PAN, TAN, and TDS deducted and deposited with the Income Tax Department.

Part B: Provides a detailed breakup of salary, exemptions claimed, deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, and the tax computation.

While Form 16 is an important document for filing an Income Tax Return (ITR), it primarily reflects income earned from employment. It may not include other sources of income such as bank interest, dividends, capital gains, rental income, or freelance earnings.

What is Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is an annual tax credit statement issued by the Income Tax Department of India. It provides a consolidated record of your tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), advance taxes, self-assessment taxes, and high-value financial transactions linked to your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Form 26AS typically includes:

TDS deducted by employers, banks, and other deductors.

Tax collected at source (TCS).

Advance tax and self-assessment tax paid by the taxpayer.

Income tax refunds received during the year.

Details of specified financial transactions reported by various entities.

Before filing ITR for AY 2026-27, taxpayers should reconcile Form 16 with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). This helps identify income that may not appear in Form 16, such as:

Savings account interest

Fixed deposit interest

Dividend income

Capital gains from shares and mutual funds

Rental income

Freelancing or professional income

Interest on income tax refunds

What are the incomes that might not feature in Form 16?

Form 16 only captures salary income and taxes deducted by the employer. Taxpayers must separately report other taxable incomes, even if these do not appear in Form 16.

If you rely solely on Form 16 while filing your ITR, you could end up underreporting income, attracting tax notices, interest, or penalties later. From bank interest and capital gains to freelance earnings and rental income, there are multiple income sources that may not appear in Form 16 but still need to be reported.

Here’s a look at 10 such incomes you should carefully check before submitting your tax return.

Savings bank interest Fixed deposit / recurring deposit interest Dividend income Capital gains from shares and mutual funds Rental income Freelance or consultancy income Interest on income tax refund Family pension Taxable gifts Foreign income and overseas investment income.

Failure to report the above 10 incomes may result in tax demands, interest, and notices from the tax department.

How can taxpayers use AIS (Annual Information Statement) and Form 26AS to identify incomes missing from Form 16?

AIS and Form 26AS serve as important reconciliation tools before filing the return. While Form 26AS contains details of taxes deducted or collected, AIS provides a broader summary of financial transactions and income reported by various entities.

“Taxpayers should compare these statements with Form 16 to identify interest income, dividends, capital gains, rental receipts, income tax refund interest, and other incomes that may not be reflected in salary records. However, AIS should not be relied upon exclusively, and taxpayers should cross-check it with their own financial records,” said Sandeep Bhalla, Partner, Dhruva Advisors.

What documents should taxpayers maintain to support incomes that are not reflected in Form 16?

Taxpayers should retain bank statements, interest certificates, dividend statements, capital gains reports, rent agreements, brokerage statements, consultancy invoices, and records relating to foreign investments, as applicable.

Maintaining proper documentation helps substantiate the income reported in the ITR and facilitates responding to any future queries from the tax authorities.

What checks should taxpayers perform before filing ITR to ensure no income source has been missed?

Sandeep Bhalla says that before filing the return, taxpayers should reconcile Form 16 with AIS, Form 26AS, bank statements, and investment records. They should also review all bank accounts, capital gains statements, rental income records, and any freelance or foreign income earned during the year.

A comprehensive reconciliation exercise helps ensure accurate reporting and reduces the likelihood of notices arising from income mismatches.

Key takeaways

Form 16 is an important starting point for salaried taxpayers, but it is not a complete record of all taxable income. Relying solely on Form 16 can result in under-reporting of income and potential tax complications later.

Before filing your ITR for AY 2026-27, review all sources of income comprising interest earnings, dividends, capital gains, rental income, freelance receipts, and foreign income, to ensure your return accurately reflects your total taxable income and remains compliant with the tax rules of the Income Tax Department.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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