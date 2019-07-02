Is your EMI increasing even while RBI cuts repo rate and banks lower their MCLR? Here is why

Even though the MCLR of few banks are coming down, the existing home loan borrowers are asking why are the EMI on their loans increasing?

While the RBI has cut the repo rate by about 75 basis points in the calendar year 2019, the lending rates in the banking industry still seem to be on the higher side. Both the new and existing borrowers of home loans, car loans and personal loans are waiting to see some positive impact on their EMIs.

There are few banks such as ICICI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India which have cut their marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) recently but the impact on the EMI may not be immediate for the existing borrowers.

ICICI Bank’s 1-year MCLR effective July 1, 2019 stands at 8.65% as it has cut the MCLR by 0.10 per cent across all tenors. In the case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, effective 11th June, 2019, the MCLR has been decreased by 0.05 per cent to 8.70 per cent from 8.75 per cent earlier. For IDBI Bank, the 1-year MCLR effective June 12, 2019 stands at 8.95%. Similarly, effective June 07, 2019 Bank of Maharashtra has cut the benchmark one-year MCLR by 0.10% to 8.60%.

Currently, the one-year MCLR for HDFC Bank stands at 8.70%, SBI’s stands at 8.45% and Bank of Baroda’s at 8.70%.

It is a widely accepted fact by the industry that unless the deposit rates in the banking industry fall, there may not be a substantial impact on the lending rates. Even though few banks had reduced the interest rates on their fixed deposits, the FD rates may not be coming down in a hurry as banks fear a tightening on liquidity as well.

For the banks to offer a lower rate on their FDs, the interest rates on competitive investment such as small savings also need to be streamlined. In contrast, the small savings rates were cut by a marginal 0.1 per cent for the quarter July-September by the government recently.

Post April 1, 2019 home loans are linked to bank’s MCLR. The banks cannot lend below MCLR but may charge a mark-up on the loan. Thus, the effective actual home loan interest rate may be equal to MCLR Plus Mark-up.

Also, in MCLR linked home loans, there is a reset-clause which could be 6 months or 12 months. It means, for the borrower of a home loan on the flexible interest rate, the effective home loan interest rate will be reset after 12 months based on the MCLR prevailing on that date.

For example, if you had taken a loan in May 2018 when the bank’s MCLR was 8.45 per cent, in May 2019, the loan rate of interest will be reset based on bank’s MCLR in May 2019. Now, if the MCLR in May 2019 is 8.75, your EMI’s will be increased or the loan tenure increases. Therefore, even though RBI has cut repo rate in 2019 by almost 0.75 per cent and even your bank or other bank’s MCLR is reduced in 2019, your EMI will go up. In this example, the impact may be seen only in May 2020.

Here are 1-year MCLR of few banks in May 2018 and in May 2019.

Bank of Baroda MCLR

May 2018: 8.4 per cent

May 2019: 8.7 per cent

State Bank of India MCLR

May 2018: 8.15 per cent

May 2019: 8.45 per cent

ICICI Bank MCLR

May 2018: 8.30 per cent

May 2019: 8.75 per cent

Axis Bank MCLR

May 2018: 8.50 per cent

May 2019: 8.80 per cent

HDFC Bank ( Loans are disbursed by HDFC Limited)

May 2018: 8.30 per cent

May 2019: 8.70 per cent

It can be clearly seen that over the last 12 months, the MCLR has gone up for most banks. If the falling interest rate scenario continues as has been seen in the calendar year 2019, a positive impact may be seen in the EMI’s in the months to come. Meanwhile, borrowers need to actively keep prepaying their loan and not rely only on the EMI’s to see the loan come to an end. For a new borrower, its always the right time to go for a home if the search of the right home is complete.