Is your banking app fake? Here’s how to find it out and stay safe

Cyber theft and online frauds are no longer a new thing. With the government pushing and promoting digital payments, the numbers of cyber fraud has also increased. With the rise in digital payments, scamsters who have been eyeing this space, have come up with their own version of clones to target gullible users. According to the latest report by SophosLabs (IT security firm), tons of fake banking apps have emerged in recent times, which are fooling bank users and stealing their data.

The report states, fake applications of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank and other lenders, available on Google Play, may have stolen data from thousands of customers in India. Other banks such as Yes Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, and Axis Bank are also being targeted. Many of these apps lured victims into downloading these apps and using them by promising rewards such as cashback on purchases, interest-free loans, or free mobile data, the report added.

Pankaj Kohli, threat researcher, SophosLabs, in a blog post, wrote: “We recently found 12 malicious apps that collected users’ internet banking credentials and credit card details, some of which have been available for download for, in some cases, more than two years, and had been installed by thousands of people.”

Only because an app is in the official store of Google or Apple doesn’t mean it is legitimate. You can still be tricked by scamsters into installing fake apps that steal your personal and financial data. Most times these fake apps disguise themselves as internet banking apps or electronic wallets, having the same design and colors of the actual apps, wherein users are not able to distinguish between real and fake apps.

Here are some ways to spot one:

1. Do some research on the developer of the app you plan to install. On the Google Play Store, you will be able to find the developer’s name right below the app name. You can search the developer’s name on Google- a genuine developer is most likely to have a website and other valid and verifiable details on the Net.

2. When installing an app, read about the app and all permissions carefully. Ensure that the permissions asked by an app, comply with its functions. For instance, if a reading app is requesting permission to access SMS, call logs, media files, then there is a high chance of that app being a fake. You can check out the developer’s profile too. Apps are more likely to be genuine and legitimate if they have the tags “Editor’s Choice” or “Top Developer”.

3. User ratings and reviews prior to downloading an app is very important. In case of a fake app, you are likely to come across reviews that say so. However, also be cautious of overly exaggerated reviews praising the app, as scamsters do post fake reviews. See the number of times the app has been downloaded. A big bank or a popular wallet app will usually have millions of downloads.

4. Look for small details before downloading an app. Know what you are downloading as some apps look exactly the same with minor changes in the name or logo. For instance, BHIM can also be spelled as BHEEM.

5. Also, ensure you don’t allow auto third-party app downloads from untrusted sites. You can disable the installation of apps from unknown sources in your phone settings.

According to experts, a simple way to eliminate these risks is to download a mobile security app that constantly gives you real-time updates, block fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your device, and tells you whether an app is invading your privacy, contains malware or is harmful in nature.