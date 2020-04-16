Is this the right time to invest for retail investors?

The secular decline in the interest rates globally and in India will impact the returns from the traditional savings products.

The global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from China has severely impacted the economies across the world. Goldman Sachs forecasts a 34 per cent decline in the US GDP for Q2CY20 and most economies globally will report 10-40 per cent decline, except for a few countries. The financial markets globally have reacted violently to this development.

In the last 100 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its steepest fall during Feb-Mar 2020, the index declined 35 per cent from its peak. Also, the substantial volatility that we have seen in the last two months was witnessed way back only in the 1929 crash. Another dreadful fact is that 80 per cent of the prior crashes in the equity markets in the past 100 years have preceded an economic recession.

However, nations and the global leaders have recognized the severity of the crisis and the world is now witnessing an unprecedented scale of easing of the fiscal and monetary policies supported by the global coordination of the US, Europe, Japan, and the emerging markets. The global central banks have reduced interest rates and have infused enormous liquidity and the governments have announced income transfers to the poor and support for the businesses to tide over this crisis. At a later date, when the COVID-19 risk subsides, the governments will also unleash stimulus to boost the economic output.

India too is suffering from the COVID-19 epidemic and the numbers of infected people are slowly inching up. Hence, the government of India, with the support of various state governments has enforced a lockdown in the country. Unfortunately, it will impact the economic output to hurting the earnings of a large portion of the population.

The Nifty Index barometer of India equities declined a massive 34 per cent from its peak in January’20. Generally, corrections in the financial markets provide good opportunities for investments. The Nifty index stood at 6138 on 31st December 2007, just before the global financial crisis led to a substantial decline in risk assets globally. Nifty has returned 6 per cent on the compounded basis from 2007 till 2019 but after the 50 per cent correction, a substantial 14 per cent compounded from 2008 to 2019. Traditionally the equity markets have rewarded patience and consistency and we believe the recent 30 per cent decline in the first three months of 2020 in the Nifty Index offers a good opportunity for investments. We have already approached the valuations similar to the global financial crisis and generally, it’s a good time to invest when markets are in a panic. The human spirit will help us overcome the grim scenario that has currently gripped the markets.

The secular decline in the interest rates globally and in India will impact the returns from the traditional savings products. There has been a steady fall in the interest rates in the economy as evident in the decline in fixed deposit rate from 385 bps in 10 years to just 5.7 per cent now (SBI 1-year term deposit rate).

Eventually, as we shall overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian economy will reap the benefit from lower interest rates, lower crude oil prices, a stable political environment, hopefully, normal monsoon season and the fiscal stimulus enacted by the government of India. The key is to invest steadily, for a long tenure, instead of trying to time the market. Asset allocation is an important determinant and diversification across asset classes depending on one’s requirements and risk appetite will help better manage life’s financial uncertainties. An adequate insurance cover helps mitigate risks that can have huge ramifications on our lives.

by Prashant Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Aviva Life Insurance