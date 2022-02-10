Is Rs 10 coin not being accepted in many parts of the country? Govt responds

Rs 10 coins circulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in various themes, sizes and designs are legal tender.

“Coins of Rs 10 of various sizes, themes and designs, minted under authority of Government of India and circulated by the Reserve Bank of India, are legal tender and can be used as legal tender in all transactions,” Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in Finance Ministry, said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (8th February, 2022).

Chaudhary was responding to a query on “whether the coins of Rs 10 are not being accepted in many parts of country presuming as fake ones.” He was also asked, “whether Government will take necessary steps to make 10 Rupee coin legal tender in the country.”

The Minister said that some complaints of non-acceptance of Rs 10 coin has been received from time to time.

RBI awareness drive

The minister further said that in order to create awareness, remove misconceptions and allay fears in the mind of the public, RBI issues press releases periodically, urging members of the public to accept the coin as legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation.

“Furthermore, nation-wide SMS awareness campaign and print media campaign were also undertaken by RBI to increase acceptance of coins among the public,” he added.

No info on case filed

Chaudhary said that no specific information on cases filed by vendors for non-acceptance of Rs.10 Coins is available with the Central Government.