If you retire today with a Rs 1 crore corpus and need Rs 6 lakh a year in today’s terms, will your money last till 80 — or even 100? A new report by OmniScience Capital attempts to answer exactly that by stress-testing common retirement strategies against inflation, longevity and market risks.

The report titled “The Science of Retirement Planning: Navigating Hidden Risks in a Long Retirement” underscores that retirement success is not determined solely by the starting corpus, but by how effectively that capital withstands inflation risk, longevity risk, and market volatility — particularly sequence-of-return risk over multi-decade horizons.

The study evaluates four approaches — Fixed Deposits, Life Annuity, Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) using hybrid funds, and an equity-biased aggressive strategy — assuming:

Initial corpus: Rs 1 crore

Annual income requirement: Rs 6 lakh (in today’s value)

Retirement lasting till age 100

What Happens to Rs 1 crore under different strategies?

Fixed deposits: Stability, but early depletion risk

Under conservative assumptions, a fixed deposit approach could see capital depleted by the mid-70s, with income already falling short of inflation-adjusted requirements by over 50% by age 70.

In simple terms, while FDs offer predictability, inflation steadily eats into purchasing power. By the time expenses rise sharply in later years, the corpus may not be able to keep up.

Life annuity: Lifetime income, but falling purchasing power

A life annuity may provide lifetime income continuity, but because payouts remain fixed, purchasing power erosion could result in deficits, potentially crossing 30% by age 70 and over 80% by age 100.

This means you may continue receiving income for life, but the real value of that income may shrink drastically over time.

SWP: Growth potential, but sequence risk

A conventional SWP approach could face depletion risk by the early-80s, with deficits widening to over 30% by age 70.

SWPs bring growth potential, but they remain vulnerable to sequence-of-returns risk — particularly during early market downturns that can permanently impair capital.

If markets fall in the first few years of retirement and withdrawals continue, the damage to the corpus can be hard to recover from.

Equity-based strategy: Higher risk, longer sustainability

In contrast, an equity-biased aggressive strategy could potentially not only avoid depletion within the horizon examined but generate growing surpluses relative to inflation-adjusted income requirements — rising from single digit surplus at age 70 to over 30% by age 100.

The approach maintains a dedicated debt portion as a buffer while keeping the remainder invested in equities. By funding withdrawals from the debt bucket during weaker market phases and linking payouts to a fixed percentage of portfolio value, the approach aims to reduce the need to sell equities at depressed levels while retaining the ability to compound over time.

However, since this approach allocates significant part of the investment corpus to equities and with the inherent volatile nature of equities it is expected that the portfolio value will fluctuate significantly. The suggested withdrawals which are defined as a percentage of the portfolio value would also vary in rupee terms. Hence, for the initial 3 to 5 years investors should be prepared for the portfolio volatility and the lower payouts in the rupee terms if markets are unfavourable (sequence of returns risk).

How much corpus is actually required?

The report also looks beyond Rs 1 crore and estimates the breakeven corpus required as a multiple of annual expenses for a 40-year retirement.

Traditional fixed-deposit and insurance annuity-based structures could require close to 40 times annual expenses, conventional SWP structure could require roughly 30 times annual expenses. An equity-biased aggressive strategy could potentially sustain long-term income at approximately 20 times annual expenses.

The table in the report shows:

Fixed Deposit: Rs 2.30 crore (39x annual expenses)

Life Annuity: Rs 2.35 crore (40x)

SWP: Rs 1.60 crore (27x)

Equity-biased strategy: Rs 1 crore (17x)

This suggests that playing it “too safe” may actually require a much larger starting corpus.

Summing up…

The report makes it clear that retirement risk is not just about market volatility. Inflation risk, longevity risk and sequence-of-returns risk together determine whether your money lasts.

A Rs 1 crore corpus may appear sufficient at the start of retirement. But once inflation-adjusted income requirements are factored in — especially over a 30–40 year horizon — the strategy you choose can determine whether your money runs out at 75, struggles at 80, or comfortably sustains you till 100.

For retirees and those nearing retirement, the takeaway is simple: it is not just about how much you have saved, but how your corpus is structured to withstand a long life and rising expenses.

