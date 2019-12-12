Is Modi govt considering Golden Voluntary Retirement Scheme for Central Government Employees?

Modi government not planning Golden Voluntary Retirement Scheme for Central Government Employees.

Clarifying on rumours around voluntary retirement Scheme for government employees, the Central government today said there is no such proposal. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh said, “There is no such proposal of Golden Voluntary Retirement Scheme under consideration of the Government.”

Singh also clarified that there is no proposal in the Government to reduce the retirement age of Government employees below 60 years. Earlier on December 5 also, Singh had told Rajya Sabha, “There is no proposal to reduce retirement age of Government official below 60 years.” The government’s response had come on a question whether it was considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service.

Compulsory retirement

The central government had informed the Parliament last week that as provisions of FR 56 (j) were invoked against as many as 96 Group ‘A’ officers and 126 Group ‘B’ officers of different Ministries/Departments. “As per the information/data uploaded by the different Ministries/Departments/Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs) on Probity Portal followed by the rectification requests made by some Ministries/ Departments/CCAs, during the period from July, 2014 to October, 2019 (as on 25.11.2019), provisions of FR 56(j) have been invoked against a total number of 96 Group ‘A’ officers and 126 Group ‘B’ officers of different Ministries/Departments,” Singh had said.

The government had also said that re-employment of the Government servant has no bearing on the pension fixed at the time of his retirement on attaining the age of superannuation.

What is FR Rule 56 (J)?

The FR Rule 56 (J) says that an appropriate authority had the “absolute right to retire” any government service if it is of the opinion that the decision would be in public interest. Such employees can be retired by giving him notice of not less than three months in writing or three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of such notice. “The provisions under FR 56(j) also ensure to improve efficiency in Government,” Singh had said.