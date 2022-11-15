Is investment in luxury real estate worth the cost?

Luxury has become the most sought after need of every buyer today. Whether it is in the form of residence, services, facilities or any other segment. Owning luxury is a state of comfort and pleasure and a matter of prestige in our society. Real estate by far is the most preferred possession when it comes to status definition; and if it is luxury real estate, the living experience enhances while also adding to the buyer’s value. India has witnessed a massive response in the sale of real estate projects over the past few years, indicating buyers’ incline towards facilities and amenities that come along with the investment in such properties.

While luxury real estate is a possession of comfort and convenience, many people still face the dilemma of whether it is really worth the cost of expenditure. Such projects can be bought by buyers with a budget starting from a crore or more, offered across various segments by renowned developers. However, a prominent location elevates the project’s value and improves investors’ lifestyles. For instance, NCR has emerged as a hotspot for luxury projects over the years, and Gurugram is the fastest developing luxury preference of developers and investors in NCR. The credit goes to the extensive connectivity, availability of sound projects, remarkable returns on investment and reach to significant amenities within short distances.

Though investing in luxury projects may seem significant due to the price, the perks are absolute bliss. Well-built personal spaces, amenities like a pool, gymnasium, leisure spaces, clubhouse, intelligent equipment, proper maintenance, etc., are just a few of the features that luxury projects offer. Though some of these facilities are already offered in affordable projects as well, the quality and services are world-class in luxury developments. These projects are designed and well-planned by experts from corners of the country and across the globe, and are built by keeping in mind the comfort of prospective buyers from every age group.

Luxury residences are an ideal space for every generation as they have a fantastic offering in terms of facilities. Every utility, from flooring tiles to wallpapers, modular kitchens to well-fitted bathroom equipment, rich ventilation to mesmerising balcony views, is a dream come true for investors post-possession. Luxury spaces are available in both semi-furnished and fully furnished formats with the best amenities that provide a holistic experience. Also, some developers join hands with established interior designers to build the dream home for buyers with contrasting colours and proper placement of amenities and pieces of equipment that match the structure.

It is equally interesting to note that some developers take care of buyers’ spiritual needs as well and plan their projects as per the Vaastu to ensure that while entering their luxury space, buyers need not worry about the tiniest of details. All these factors put a stamp on the fact that investing in luxury projects is definitely worth the cost of all the services that come along. With the ever-increasing pace of buying capacity and strengthening economic stability, luxury real estate has become the possession of the common man coming from HNIs (High Networth Individuals) and NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) backgrounds rather than just celebrities and established businessmen.

(By Viren Mehta, Director, ElitePRO)