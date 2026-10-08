The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed distribution reforms could significantly lower motor insurance premiums for new vehicles and widen consumer choice by reducing the dominance of vehicle dealers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their affiliated brokers in the segment, industry experts said.

ALSO READ MDR rollout for UPI transactions likely to be deferred to January 1

The proposed changes could allow new vehicle buyers to compare insurance products and prices rather than being tied to policies offered by dealers at the time of purchase. They could also put pressure on the high commissions currently paid to dealers and OEM-linked brokers.

Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive of direct-to-consumer (D2C) insurer ACKO General Insurance, said the reforms would allow customers to shop around for insurance instead of being pushed towards a particular product by the vehicle dealer.

“Customers will have more options and flexibility to go out and check products in the market instead of being stuck with a particular OEM dealer at the time of buying a car,” Das said.

For instance, a customer buying a ₹10-lakh car could pay around ₹78,000 towards insurance, of which the dealer could earn ₹40,000-50,000 as commission, Das said.

Irdai’s consultation paper on distribution reforms showed that motor insurance has among the highest commission payouts across lines of business, despite a significant portion of the premium comprising mandatory third-party liability cover, for which premiums are regulated.

In the new-vehicle category, a relatively low-effort product because third-party insurance is mandatory, average commission rates ranged between 17% and 40%, while maximum commission rates ranged from 24% to 75%.

“The product is mandatory. When you are buying a car, you have to buy motor insurance. In that case, the effort that the dealer is putting in to provide that product is negligible,” Das said.

Between FY23 and FY25, motor insurance premiums grew around 34%, while motor commissions jumped around 259%, prompting the regulator to tighten norms for the sector. According to Das, high commissions had created an incentive for dealers to steer customers towards insurance products sold through their own channels.

“Dealers often arm-twist customers into buying insurance from them because they get a hefty incentive out of it. With this reform, the dealer will have negligible incentive for these activities,” he said.

The impact could be particularly significant because OEM brokers and dealers, classified as Motor Insurance Service Providers (MISPs), account for around 46% of total motor insurance premium. The average commission paid to them ranges between 15% and 40%, while the maximum commission ranges from 24% to 75%, according to Irdai.

Under the proposed caps, a dealer registered as an insurance distribution entity (IDE) would earn no commission on third-party cover, against the previous average of 22%, and 5% on own-damage cover for a new vehicle, against an earlier average of 26%.

“This would materially improve customer choice because the buyer is no longer dependent on the dealer for both the vehicle and the insurance. It also brings competition into a part of the market where the distribution cost has historically been very high,” the chief executive of a private general insurer said.

The reforms could also weaken the dealer’s control over the first-year insurance purchase and subsequent renewals. Buyers are proposed to be provided with a QR code through which they can compare insurance products, while dealers would not be allowed to deny cashless repair facilities to customers who have purchased insurance from another insurer.

The changes could put pressure on dealers for whom insurance contributes significantly to the profitability of each vehicle sold.

Motor dealers (MISPs) and OEM-linked brokers handle 46% of motor premium, earning average commissions of 15–40% of premiums, and as much as 75%. For dealers where insurance forms a large share of profit per vehicle, the margin hit will be material,” CareEdge Ratings said