IRDAI COVID cover: All you need to know about this new product

The draft guidelines said that the Covid-19 product must be uniform across the market, and should have the basic mandatory covers included.

Even though the lockdown is gradually being lifted in India, the case count has been rising across the country. Keeping this in view, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has come up with a standard individual Covid-19 product.

In view of the global pandemic Covid-19, the Authority has decided to mandate all general and health insurers to offer a standard individual COVID-19 health insurance product that will be a COVID-19 specific product addressing basic health insurance needs of the public related to Covid-19. The policy should also have a standard product with common policy wordings across the industry.

IRDAI’s COVID cover is a draft product for now, and the regulator has asked both the general and health insurance companies to ensure that this product is compulsorily offered on or before June 15. While comparing with the existing health insurance policies in the market covering the Covid-19 treatment, the fresh IRDAI guidelines and caps are limited to COVID-specific products that will be issued over the next 10 days.

The Financial Express reviewed a copy of Irdai’s draft guidelines. According to the draft guidelines, the insurer has also included the treatment of Covid-19 patients in makeshift hospitals, while the existing health insurance policies do not cover that. As add on covers, only 2 add-ons are allowed to be offered along with the standard Covid-19 product: Quarantine Cover, and Hospital Daily Cash cover. The premium payable towards these 2 add-ons needs to be specified separately so as to enable policyholders to pick, choose, and pay based on the need.

Features of the IRDAI’s COVID cover