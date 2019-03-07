IRDAI Complaint Website: How to register, download format, check status and file insurance grievance

A complaint can be raised against both life and non-life insurance.

As a policyholder, if you have a problem with your insurance company or feel that there was negligence on the part of the insurer either in servicing a policy, processing a proposal, or processing claims, you can register a complaint with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) Grievance cell. You can register a complaint through the online service for registering customer complaints launched by IRDAI. You can also follow up on the same through there. Thus, now you don’t have to worry about whom to approach with your grievance if you have a complaint against an insurance company. A complaint can be raised against both life and non-life insurance.

Policyholders first need to raise a complaint with their insurance companies. The cell also provides mail IDs of the Grievance Redressal Officers of the insurers. If you are having a problem with your insurance company, you can raise a complaint with them first. If policyholders do not receive a response from the insurer within the allotted days, one can approach the Grievance Redressal Cell in the Consumer Affairs Department of the IRDAI. Also, if you are unsatisfied with the responses from the insurance company, even then you can register a complaint against them to the Grievance cell of IRDAI. The Grievance cell is open to both the insured and the claimants for sharing their complaints.

The Grievance Redressal Cell in the Consumer Affairs Department of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India looks into complaints/grievances from policyholders. This Cell takes up the grievances with the respective insurers for redressal. Complaints from the insured or the policyholder are considered by the Redressal Cell. They do not entertain complaints written by advocates or agents or by any third party on behalf of policyholders.

Find out how to file a complaint;

To register a complaint with the IRDAI, as a policyholder you can use of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS), IRDAI portal (https://igms.irda.gov.in/) for registering a complaint and monitoring the status of the complaint themselves.

You can also send the complaint through e-mail at complaints@irda.gov.in. or call their toll free number 1800 4254 732.

You can visit this link to download the Complaint Registration Form. (https://www.policyholder.gov.in/Report.aspx#)

Your complaint should also be submitted with complete details of the complaint as required in the complaint registration form.

Without the required information needed in the registration Form, IRDAI will not register your complaint.

You then need to fill and send the Complaint Registration Form along with any letter or enclosures, by post or courier to the below address;

Address: