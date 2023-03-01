IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank have launched a new co-branded travel credit card. The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will be available as a single variant on NPCI’s Rupay network.

In a joint statement, HDFC Bank and IRCTC said that the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will provide “exclusive benefits and maximum savings” on train ticket bookings through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through the IRCTC Rail Connect app. The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will also enjoy an attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.

Key features and benefits

Welcome benefit – Rs 500 Amazon voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance

5 reward points per Rs100 spent on ticket bookings at http://www.irctc.co.in

5% cashback on booking via Smart Buy

1 Reward Point per Rs100 spent (not applicable on EMI, Fuel and Wallet re-load transactions, on rental payments and Government related transactions)

8 Complimentary IRCTC Railway Lounge Access per year

Additional reward Points on AC ticket booking

Rs 500 Welcome Gift voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance.

Gift Voucher worth Rs 500 on spends of Rs 30,000 within 90 days

1% transaction charges waiver on IRCTC Website and App

How to apply

You can apply for the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card through the websites of both IRCTC and HDFC Bank. Key details of the card can also be accessed through the app. You may also walk in to the nearest HDFC Bank branch to apply for the card.

The co-branded credit card was launched by Rajni Hasija, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC, Parag Rao, Group Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank and Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI in New Delhi.

Also Read: How to use a contactless credit card and keep your payment safe?

“The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations. The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers,” said Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC.

Parag Rao said, “The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country. Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance the customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets..”

Also Read: SBI Foreign Travel Card: Full list of fees, charges, variants and currency reload limit in 2023

Praveena Rai said, “We are happy to partner with IRCTC and HDFC Bank for a co-branded credit card, which will offer seamless payment convenience and appealing benefits to customers for rail travel as well as their shopping needs. With RuPay Credit Cards now enabled on UPI for payments, this co-branded card will provide impetus to further adoption and reach of digital payments across India.”

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on a press release by HDFC Bank and IRCTC. Please check card details before applying)