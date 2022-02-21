Get IRCTC ticket booking discount, earn reward points, redeem cash with this credit card – check details

IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card users will get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel.

IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card Features: BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have launched IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card. This card has been curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers.

IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card users will get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network, as per an official statement.

Reward Points

The statement said that cardholders of IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will be able to earn up to 40 reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The card also offers 1% transaction fee waiver for customers on all their train ticket bookings. Customers making a single purchase worth Rs 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points.

The IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will offer 4 reward points (per INR 100 spent) on grocery and departmental stores and 2 reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to 4 complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. The card will also offer 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India.

How to redeem reward points

IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Cardholders will be able to redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.

Commenting on the launch, Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC said, “IRCTC is extremely pleased and honored to partner with BOB Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda – the third largest bank of India in presenting the new co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform in collaboration with NPCI. IRCTC has rich experience in offering its customers with such co-branded cards and has a tie-up with another public sector bank to offer its loyalty program to its customers…IRCTC is happy to be instrumental in the fulfillment of this vision and we look forward to the resounding success of this card amongst our customers.”

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL said, “The card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to customers for rail travel as well as all other shopping needs. We also expect the co-branded card to act as a catalyst for further adoption of digital payments in deeper geographies, helped by the presence of both the railway network as well as BoB branches.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “This card will enable customers to save on their railway journey and to earn reward points on spending in other categories. With RuPay, we aim to offer customised value propositions backed by cutting-edge technology to provide a rewarding experience to millions of customers. We are confident that this launch is a step ahead to make RuPay the preferred credit card for India.