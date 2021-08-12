IPO, Mutual Funds, Gold or Stocks? Interesting city-wise investment trends of Indian youths here

International Youth Day 2021 (Investment trends of youths): IPO investments by youths in Ahmedabad jumped by 843.22% in the first half of this year. For investment in Gold, the highest percentage increase of 166.91% was witnessed in Patna! These are some of the interesting investment trends witnessed on the Groww platform in 2021.

As per the data on investments by youths in 2021 shared by Groww with FE Online, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi were the top cities witnessing consistent growth over the last two years in terms of the number of young investors who have started investing. Pune is on the top of the list across all investment portfolios except IPO, for which Ahmedabad has taken the lead.

Most of the young investors were from Pune, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai across all the investment portfolios. Ahmedabad is on top when it comes to IPO investments, while Lucknow leads for Stocks. Kolkata is spearheading investment in Mutual Funds while Hyderabad is on top for investment in Gold in this financial year till now, according to Groww.

Big jump in first-time investors

A consistent spike in the number of new investors has been witnessed since 2020.

“We have seen 206.08% growth in first-time investors in 2020 and a 94.53% growth just within the two quarter of 2021, which is expected to increase manifold in this year, indicating that newer investors are entering the ecosystem,” Groww said.

The number of first-time investors from the age group of 18-30 has increased consistently on Groww.

In 2020, there was a 226.12% increase in the number of first-time investors from the age group 18-20 years, whereas in 2021 there has been an increase of 101.65% already till date and growing.

“This has been the highest among all the other age groups, indicating that millennials and younger investors are taking interests in wealth creation at a younger age,” Groww further said.

Asset-wise investment trends

Stocks Investment trend: Mumbai witnessed the highest number for young women investors while young male investors are leading the pack in Pune

Mumbai witnessed the highest number for young women investors while young male investors are leading the pack in Pune Mutual funds investment trend: Lucknow witnessed the highest number of young women investors followed by Jaipur and Ahmedabad, whereas Bengaluru saw the highest number of young male investors followed by Jaipur and Lucknow

Lucknow witnessed the highest number of young women investors followed by Jaipur and Ahmedabad, whereas Bengaluru saw the highest number of young male investors followed by Jaipur and Lucknow Gold investment trend: Jaipur witnessed the highest number of young women investors followed by Kolkata and Hyderabad, additionally, Patna witnessed the highest number of young male investors followed by Jaipur and Bengaluru

Jaipur witnessed the highest number of young women investors followed by Kolkata and Hyderabad, additionally, Patna witnessed the highest number of young male investors followed by Jaipur and Bengaluru IPO investment: Jaipur saw the highest number of young women investors followed by Kolkata and Lucknow. Ahmedabad saw the highest number of young male investors followed by Patna and Lucknow

The interest among women investors is rising across all financial portfolios Women investors entering the space have also witnessed an uptick since 2020. It has shown a similar trend in 2021. According to Groww, the highest number of young women investors are from Mumbai while the largest number of young male investors are from Pune in the current year.