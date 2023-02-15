INVESTMENT PLANNING: Diversify your portfolio to reduce volatility

Diversification is a key strategy for growing your money. It helps you reduce risk. By investing in a variety of different assets, you can spread out your investments so that all are not tied to the performance of a single market or sector. This can help reduce the impact of any downturn in a particular market. It increases the likelihood of at least some of your investments performing well, while others may not be performing so well.

For example, you may invest in a mix of stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities. In case of a fall in the stock market, the bonds and real estate in your portfolio might hold their value or even increase, helping to offset the losses from your stock investments. Similarly, if the real estate market were to experience a downturn, the stocks and bonds in your portfolio might perform well, reducing the impact of the losses from your real estate investments.

Diversification can also help reduce the volatility of your portfolio, which means that the value of your investments will fluctuate less over time. This can be beneficial for those who are close to retirement or who have a low tolerance for risk. Some of the options for diversifying your investment portfolio are:

Stocks: Investing in stocks can provide the opportunity for high returns, but these also carry the risk of substantial losses. Invest in a mix of large and small companies, as well as companies in different industries and countries tp spread the risks.

Bonds: These are debt instruments that can provide a more stable and predictable return than stocks. You can invest in a mix of corporate bonds, government bonds, and bonds with different maturity dates.

Real estate: Investing in real estate can provide the opportunity for steady rental income and appreciation in property value. This can be diversified by investing in different types of properties, such as residential or commercial, or in different geographic locations.

Commodities: Investing in commodities, such as gold, silver or oil, can provide a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. The risk can be further reduced by investing in a mix of precious metals, energy, and agricultural commodities.

Mutual funds: These funds provide a way to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other assets, managed by a professional investment manager.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs): ETFs are similar to mutual funds, but trade on stock exchanges like individual stocks. They provide a way to invest in a diversified portfolio of assets and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day.

Alternative investments: Alternative investments, such as private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) can provide diversification and the opportunity for higher returns, but also carry higher risk.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says,it is important to have a well-diversified portfolio to help manage risk and increase the likelihood of investment success over the long term. “You may also seek professional advice from a financial advisor to determine the best investment strategy for your specific goals and risk tolerance,” he says.

Diversification protects your investment from market ups and downs and helps you achieve your financial goals.