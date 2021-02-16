Investment lessons that you may learn from the occasion of Basant Panchami

It’s time again to review your portfolio and assess if you need to make any changes to your investments.

By Ajay Sharma, Designated Partner – InvestmentMitra Advisors LLP

The Basant Panchami festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour in Indian culture, in which traditions, geographical changes, social work and spiritual aspects are all blended. This day marks the arrival of the spring season therefore marks the day of change in the season.

From this day nature starts to sparkle, spring blooms, buds blossom, the whole nature gets filled with new energy. The spirit of Basant Panchami also gives us many investment lessons.

Let’s explore what we can learn from this festival and apply that knowledge on our investments:

Saraswati Puja

On this day devotees pay their obeisance to Goddess Saraswati who is regarded as Goddess of Knowledge. Knowledge helps us to make a good assessment of the present situation and its likely to roll out in future and guides us if we need to make any changes in our strategy. So it’s time again to review your portfolio and assess if you need to make any changes to your investments.

Let Your Buds Blossom into Flower

Start new SIPs on this auspicious day and see how small buds of your SIPs blossom into full bloom flower after 10 or more years. Do you know, just by investing Rs 10,000 a month, you can have more than a crore over 20 years.

Auspicious Day for a New Beginning

One need not consult a Jyotishacharya for the perfect Muhurta to start new things in any field of life on this day. There is no better day you need to start your new investments than this day. Make your financial plan, create investment strategy and begin today if you haven’t started yet.

King of All Seasons

Basant or the spring is considered the King among all the six seasons. How can you overlook equity – the king of all asset classes? But it needs time and not the timing as you may go horribly wrong in timing the market. But time never let’s you down provided you have patience. We at InvestmentMitra always suggest that at any point of time you should never be out of equity allocation however doomed markets may look.

Yellow Colour

Mustard crop blooms in yellow colour in the fields. Devotees also wear yellow clothes on this day. Even pale yellow sweet rice are cooked at homes using kesar (Saffron). So shouldn’t you be including yellow colour to your investments. You must consider having gold in your portfolio depending upon your risk appetite and goals.

Wish you a very Happy Basant Panchami and Happier Investment Experience with your financial advisor.