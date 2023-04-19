10 things you cannot ignore when investing your hard-earned money

Smart investing helps us grow our money and generate income for us to ensure we achieve our financial goals. A bad investment strategy can lead to loss of funds and spoil our plans. You get multiple pieces of advice daily about investments, but all may not fit into your aspirations and goals in life.

It is important to prepare your investment goals as per your requirements. It is your money and you must know how to make good use of it. Investing is also important as if you don’t invest, your money won’t grow, and tax and other liabilities will decrease the true value of your money with time.

Here are 10 essential tips to help you make your investment journey smooth.

All investments carry some level of risk: There is no such thing as a completely risk-free investment. Understanding the level of risk associated with an investment is critical to making informed investment decisions.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Investing is tough. It is a game in which the goalpost keeps shifting. The rules of the game keep changing, too. Strategies need to be formed. Decisions need to be taken. Life-changing opportunities need to be grabbed. When investing, you never stop learning. On the basis of new learnings, you have to constantly optimize your plans for better results.”

Diversification is key: Diversification is the process of spreading your investments across different asset classes, sectors, and geographies. This helps reduce the overall risk of your investment portfolio.

Time horizon matters: Your investment time horizon is the length of time you plan to hold your investments. This can range from a few months to several decades. Your investment strategy should be tailored to your time horizon.

Asset allocation is important: Asset allocation is the process of dividing your investment portfolio among different asset classes such as stocks, bonds, and cash. Your asset allocation should reflect your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

Understand the power of compounding: Compounding is the process of earning interest or returns on your initial investment, as well as on the interest or returns earned on that initial investment. Over time, compounding can significantly increase the value of your investments.

Don’t try to time the market: Trying to time the market is a risky strategy that often leads to poor investment outcomes. Instead, focus on a long-term investment strategy that is aligned with your investment goals.

Beware of fees: Investment fees can eat into your returns over time. Make sure you understand the fees associated with any investment products you are considering.

Stay disciplined: Successful investing requires discipline and patience. Stick to your investment strategy even when the market is volatile.

Keep emotions in check: Emotional investing can lead to poor investment decisions. Don’t let fear or greed drive your investment decisions.

Professional advice: Investing can be complex, and it’s important to seek professional advice if you’re unsure about any aspect of your investment strategy. A financial advisor can help you create an investment plan that is tailored to your individual needs and goals.