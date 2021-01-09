  • MORE MARKET STATS

Invest in Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series X) from January 11 – Check issue price, online offer

Updated: Jan 09, 2021 6:05 PM

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will be opened for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will be opened for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 (Rupees Five thousand one hundred four only) – per gram. This information was also published by RBI in their Press Release dated January 08, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond will be Rs 5,054 (Rupees Five thousand Fifty-four only) per gram of gold.

