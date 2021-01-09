Invest in Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series X) from January 11 – Check issue price, online offer

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond will be Rs 5,054 (Rupees Five thousand Fifty-four only) per gram of gold.
