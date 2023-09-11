Invest in gold at a discount of over Rs 100 per gram from today – Check details, last date

While the domestic price of 24 carat Gold across cities today is around Rs 6000, those interested in investing in gold in the current festival season have an opportunity to do that at a discount from today through Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs).

The Government has fixed the price of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series II) at Rs 5923.

Also, an additional discount of Rs 50 is provided for the online subscription of SGB, taking the effective price of online SGB to Rs 5873, which is over Rs 100 less than the domestic retail price of gold today across cities. (Check city-wise gold rates here).

“Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of ₹50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,873 (Rupees Five Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Three only) per gram of gold,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series II) will be open for subscription from today till September 15, 2023.

Also Read: Gold Price Forecast: 24-carat Gold rate jumps Rs 100 in 10 days. Should you buy during festivals?

Why should you buy SGBs?

SGB is considered a safer and more effective way of investing in gold. If you are into buying gold as a long-term investment, then SGB is a better option for you than buying physical gold in the form of jewellery or coins.

SGBs not only give an annual return of 2.5% but also allow buyers to sell the bonds on maturity at the then-market price.

The tenor of the SGB is 8 years with an option of premature redemption after the 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable.

“The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value,” says RBI.

“The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, of previous three working days published by IBJA Ltd,” it adds.

You can buy a minimum of 1 gram of Gold through SGBs. A maximum of 4 kg of gold through SGB can be purchased by individuals and HUF while trusts and similar entities can buy up to 20 kg of gold through this scheme.

Where to buy?

SGB can be purchased through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, either directly or through agents.