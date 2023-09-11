scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Invest in gold at a discount of over Rs 100 per gram from today – Check details, last date

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series II) Price: If you are into buying gold as a long-term investment, then SGB is a better option for you than buying physical gold in the form of jewellery or coins.

Written by PF Desk
sovereign gold bond
Invest in sovereign gold bonds from today. Check last date and price. Representational image/Pexels

While the domestic price of 24 carat Gold across cities today is around Rs 6000, those interested in investing in gold in the current festival season have an opportunity to do that at a discount from today through Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs).

The Government has fixed the price of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series II) at Rs 5923.

Also, an additional discount of Rs 50 is provided for the online subscription of SGB, taking the effective price of online SGB to Rs 5873, which is over Rs 100 less than the domestic retail price of gold today across cities. (Check city-wise gold rates here).

Also Read

“Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of ₹50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,873 (Rupees Five Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Three only) per gram of gold,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series II) will be open for subscription from today till September 15, 2023.

Also Read: Gold Price Forecast: 24-carat Gold rate jumps Rs 100 in 10 days. Should you buy during festivals?

Why should you buy SGBs?

SGB is considered a safer and more effective way of investing in gold. If you are into buying gold as a long-term investment, then SGB is a better option for you than buying physical gold in the form of jewellery or coins.

SGBs not only give an annual return of 2.5% but also allow buyers to sell the bonds on maturity at the then-market price.

The tenor of the SGB is 8 years with an option of premature redemption after the 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable.

“The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value,” says RBI.

“The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, of previous three working days published by IBJA Ltd,” it adds.

You can buy a minimum of 1 gram of Gold through SGBs. A maximum of 4 kg of gold through SGB can be purchased by individuals and HUF while trusts and similar entities can buy up to 20 kg of gold through this scheme.

Where to buy?

SGB can be purchased through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, either directly or through agents.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 07:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS