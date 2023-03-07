International Women’s Day 2023: How women can take charge of their personal finance

Personal finance is an essential aspect of our lives that requires attention and planning to ensure we meet our financial goals. Women in India, however, face unique challenges when it comes to managing their finances. With the gender pay gap, societal expectations and discrimination, women must take charge of their personal finances to ensure financial independence and security. In this article, we will discuss how women can take charge of their personal finances and what sets them apart from men.

The gender pay gap is a harsh reality for women in India. Women earn less than men, even when they hold the same qualifications and work in the same industry. This disparity can significantly impact women’s personal finances, making it harder for them to save and invest for their future. As a result, it is crucial for women to negotiate their salaries and ask for what they deserve.

Women must take the time to research the market rate for their job and ensure they receive fair compensation. They must also advocate for themselves and communicate their value to their employers. By doing so, women can ensure that they are on the right track to achieving their financial goals.

Another factor that sets personal finance for women apart from men is societal expectations. Women are often expected to prioritize their family’s needs over their own, which can impact their financial decisions. For instance, women may choose to prioritize their children’s education over their retirement savings, which can lead to financial stress in the future. Women must strike a balance between their familial responsibilities and their financial goals. They must ensure that they are investing in themselves and their future, without neglecting their family’s needs.

Also Read: Should you take a loan against FD or break it? All details

Discrimination is another factor that women in India face when it comes to personal finance. Women are often denied access to credit, loans, and other financial services due to their gender. This can make it harder for women to start their own businesses or invest in their future. Women must educate themselves about their rights and seek out financial institutions that support women. There are several schemes and initiatives in India that aim to empower women financially, such as the Stand-Up India scheme and the Mahila Udyam Nidhi Scheme. Women must take advantage of these schemes and initiatives to achieve financial independence and security.

One of the essential steps that women can take to take charge of their personal finance is to create a budget. A budget is a tool that helps individuals track their income and expenses, allowing them to identify areas where they can save. Women must create a budget that reflects their financial goals and priorities. They must ensure that they are allocating their resources effectively, taking into account their short-term and long-term financial needs.

Another important aspect of personal finance for women is saving for emergencies. Women must ensure that they have a financial safety net to fall back on in case of unexpected expenses or emergencies. Experts recommend that individuals save at least three to six months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund. Women must prioritize building their emergency fund, even if it means cutting back on their discretionary spending.

Investing is another essential aspect of personal finance that women must consider. Investing allows individuals to grow their wealth over time and achieve their financial goals. Women must educate themselves about different investment options and choose investments that align with their risk tolerance and financial goals. They must also ensure that they are diversifying their portfolio to minimize risk.

Women can also take advantage of various government schemes and initiatives to achieve their financial goals. For instance, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a scheme that aims to encourage parents to save for their daughter’s education and marriage. Women can also invest in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are specifically designed for women.

In conclusion, personal finance is an essential aspect of our lives that requires attention and planning. Women in India face unique challenges when it comes to managing their finances, such as the gender pay gap, societal expectations, and discrimination. However, women can take charge of their personal finances by negotiating their salaries, striking a balance between their familial responsibilities and financial goals, educating themselves about their rights, creating a budget, saving for emergencies, and investing wisely. By taking these steps, women can achieve financial independence and security, empowering themselves and their families.

(By Sucheta Mahapatra, MD, Branch International, India)