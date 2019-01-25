International Credit Card: SBI Card launches Etihad Guest credit card; Is it for you?

The card is available in two variants, Etihad Guest SBI Card and Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card.

SBI Card has recently launched an international credit card with Etihad Airways, keeping in mind the affluent and urban Indians who frequently travel overseas. This international credit card is a travel-specific Visa card specially made for members and savvy Indian travellers travelling to the Middle East. The card is available in two variants, Etihad Guest SBI Card and Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card with more rewards on experiences and also bringing a value proposition to Etihad Guest members and international travellers from India.

IATA’s 2018 India Aviation report shows about 41% of India’s direct international connectivity is to the Middle East, with much of it directly to the UAE. Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “This card was brought in against the backdrop of rising international travel by Indians, especially seen in the Middle East. Indicating the popularity of the destination among Indian travellers, the company has seen a rise in Indian travellers by CAGR of 66 per cent from FY14 to FY 18.”

As a welcome gift, Etihad Guest SBI card will offer complimentary Etihad Guest Silver tier status along with 2,500 Etihad Guest miles, whereas, the Etihad Guest SBI Premier card will offer complimentary Etihad Guest Gold tier status with 5,000 Etihad Guest miles, on first card swipe along with complimentary visits to domestic and international airport lounges. Other additional benefits include additional excess baggage allowance and priority boarding, along with a discount on direct Etihad Airways bookings.

The joining and annual charges for the Etihad Guest SBI Card is Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,999 for Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card. The annual charges, however, can be reversed on annual spends of Rs. 3 lakh on the Etihad Guest SBI Card, and on annual spends of Rs. 5 lakh for Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card, also the company will allow the cardholder to take a companion along with them on a reward flight in any cabin or destination.

This new co-brand card offers a reward programme which allows cardholders to earn Etihad Guest Miles on spends every domestic, international spend and also spends through Etihad.com. These guest miles can be redeemed to travel to destinations worldwide or through staying at their networking hotels or through purchasing products at the Etihad Guest Reward Shop.

Complimentary membership to the Priority Pass Program, along with overseas air accident coverage and complimentary fraud liability insurance cover is offered and lost baggage cover of up to USD 1000.