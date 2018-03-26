​​ ​
  3. Interest rates on small savings schemes may not go up in next quarter? What Finance Ministry indicated

Interest rates on small savings schemes may not go up in next quarter? What Finance Ministry indicated

The finance ministry today indicated that the interest rate on small savings schemes may not go up in the next quarter. Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 10:47 PM
arun jaitley, finance ministry, small savings schemes, interest rates on small savings schemes, Subhash Chandra Garg, Sukanya Samriddhi, girl child savings scheme Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while KVP gives 7.3 per cent yield. (PTI)

The finance ministry today indicated that the interest rate on small savings schemes may not go up in the next quarter. Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme. When asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, “No, not in this quarter.” Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) rate.

For the January-March quarter, the government had reduced interest rates on such schemes by 0.2 percentage points. Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while KVP gives 7.3 per cent yield. The girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi, offers 8.1 per cent annually. Term deposits of 1-5 years have a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 per cent to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 6.9 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top