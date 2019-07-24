Collect all the original receipts (paid to builder/ seller), loan closure letter, interest certificate for the running FY along with your original sale agreement.

By Chaitali Dutta

Interest rate transmission better in scheduled banks

-Should I apply for a loan with a state-owned bank or a private one. Where will the rate transmission be better in the long run?

– Deepak Rao

Usually, the rate transmission is better in scheduled banks as compared to the private sector or foreign banks. You may consider the rate of interest and the ease of paperwork as the criterion to choose amongst the scheduled banks.

-I had taken a housing loan of Rs 29 lakh 13 years ago. Last month, I had paid Rs 8 lakh of the outstanding principle of 17 lakh. Will the principal outstanding reduce after one year if I continuing paying the EMI regularly and will my interest component reduce drastically this year?

—Umesh Srikant

That is an excellent step you have taken. Absolutely, if you continue paying the same EMI, with each monthly payment your interest repayment is lower and principal repayment is higher. Assuming a 20-year original tenure, you have saved interest payment of Rs 5.1 lakh and you get loan free almost four years ahead of schedule.

– My outstanding loan amount is Rs 10 lakh after 16 years. I have to pay another 40 EMIs. Will my interest outgo reduce if I prepay around Rs 4 lakh?

—S Ramaswamy

Yes, definitely. On prepaying Rs 4 lakh today, you will be saving on Rs 1.44 lakh of interest payment on the home loan, till the closure of loan, provided you continue paying the same EMI going forward.

– After I complete my loan account, what all papers will my bank give me apart from my registration papers?

—Manish Singh

Collect all the original receipts (paid to builder/ seller), loan closure letter, interest certificate for the running FY along with your original sale agreement. In case your property is in a housing co-operative society, ask your bank to issue a letter for vacating the lien marked on the flat.

-How will a bank assess the market price of a flat for a home loan?

—Kushal Kumar

For a new flat, banks do not go for an independent valuation. Loan is granted on the value of the agreement.

For a second sale, where the buyer is availing a home loan, the bank asks for property valuation certificate by their approved valuer.

