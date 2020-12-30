Your Queries: Health Insurance- You will get continuity benefits on porting health insurance plan

This is a situation that is a byproduct of Covid-19 related logistic challenges.

By Prasun Sikdar

Two years ago I bought a health insurance policy and am not satisfied with it. If I port the policy, will all the benefits be carried to the new policy?

—Pradeep Kumar

Yes. Portability is allowed under all individual indemnity health insurance policies issued by general insurers and health insurers including family floater policies. Wherein, the continuity benefits are offered on time-bound exclusion to the extent of the previous sum insured.

I plan to visit the US next year. Will my family floater plan cover any treatment, if required, in the US?

—Samsher Khan

Usually, health plan bought in India do not cover any treatment outside India. However, there are a few high-end products which offer coverage outside India. Check the terms of your policy to see if treatments outside India are covered.

How much discount will I get if I buy a health insurance policy online?

—Vivek Joseph

Discounts are based on the product you intend to buy. While many life insurance products offer discounts for online purchase given the long term policy nature, many health insurance products do not provide any discount.

I had a cataract surgery in February. Due to lockdown and Covid-19, I sub-mitted my bills to the insurer in November. But it says it is too late to file a claim. What should I do?

—Sameer Iyer

This is a situation that is a byproduct of Covid-19 related logistic challenges. Irdai has taken steps to safeguard the policyholder’s interest. Hence, insurance companies cannot reject a claim merely on delay of submission of documents. In such a situation, the customer should give a valid explanation as to why the delay has happened. Based on it, insurer should honour the claim.

I have an office group cover and a family floater policy. Can I claim a part of the bill from my office policy and the rest from my floater policy?

—Akash Kumar

Of course you can. If coverage from one policy is insufficient to pay the bills then you can claim the remaining amount from another policy. The rule is that the same expense cannot be claimed twice from two different insurers.

The writer is MD & CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com