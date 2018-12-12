  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Your queries: An individual needs insurance cover that is 10-15 times one’s annual income

Published: December 12, 2018 1:28 AM

Price of insurance policies online and offline differs from company to company and from product to product.

The primary objective of a life insurance plan is to protect your and your family’s life, dreams and goals.

By Pankaj Razdan

An individual needs insurance cover that is 10-15 times one’s annual income
– What kind of a life insurance policy do I take to keep my family of two dependents secure?
– Anand Singhdeo

The primary objective of a life insurance plan is to protect your and your family’s life, dreams and goals. Thumb rule says that an individual requires insurance cover that is 10 to 15 times of one’s annual income. Hence, you can arrive at an adequate sum assured post considering the above factors. A pure protection cover like a term plan is a must to secure your family’s financial requirements, while you can simultaneously opt for other saving and investing tools ensuring all-round protection of your loved ones. Further, you can do a comprehensive financial need analysis with the help of a financial advisor and can opt for the appropriate policies.

– Is it cheaper to buy life insurance policy online? How would I know whether the policy is suitable for me?
—Preeti Kapoor

Price of insurance policies online and offline differs from company to company and from product to product. You should analyse your financial requirements after evaluating factors like income, savings, liabilities and financial goals. This will help you identify the gaps and thereby opt for the right policy. You can then for the fitting life insurance product, online or offline.

– I have to secure money for my daughter’s marriage. Are there any good insurance plans? She is 15 years old now.
—Dharamvir

We all work towards building a corpus to finance our child’s future needs like education, marriage, etc. Life insurance plans can help one achieve such goals. Child plans are life insurance solutions that are specifically designed for this need serving the dual purpose of insurance cum savings. While the child receives a corpus post the policy term is over, what makes such plans special is that in case of any eventuality of the premium paying parent, death benefits are paid to the nominee and the rest of the premium is waived off. There is no lapse in the policy and the child gets maturity amount at the end of the policy term. There are a host of such products available in the market today. You can opt for one post evaluating not only the price but also the policy offerings, reputation of the insurance company, the brand and the company’s claim settlement ratio.

-The writer is MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and Dy. CEO, Aditya Birla Capital. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Your queries: An individual needs insurance cover that is 10-15 times one’s annual income
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition