Your Money: Renewing your car insurance? Get an engine protector plan

If you reside in a flood-prone zone, it can be a handy add-on to your already existing car insurance.

With the tail end of the summer, we can expect the monsoon to arrive anytime soon. Monsoon not only brings relief from the hot summers but has its share of problems. The most common one that is witnessed in the urbanised jungles is waterlogging. With waterlogging, it brings up other issues like mud accumulation and wastes that do not reach the drains.

During monsoons, the streets are filled with water, and there is low visibility with lesser traction on roads. All these factors witness a spike in motor insurance claims. At such times, the owners can truly make use of their car insurance by addressing the problems of water ingression.

Water ingression

Waterlogging causes the car to remain stranded on the streets for a prolonged duration. As water levels rise, it slowly starts to seep into the air filter of your vehicle. At such times when you crank the ignition, the appropriate air-fuel mixture is not available for combustion. Instead, water reaches the pistons of your car, and the pistons cannot complete its reciprocating movement. It causes the engine to stall and not produce the required heat to turn on the engine.

Moreover, when such rainwater reaches the engine components, and you try to turn it on, it results in a hydrostatic lock. It leads to a seizure of your engine, leaving no option but to approach your service station for its overhaul.

As the engine is the heart of your vehicle, any repairs to it will cost an arm and a leg. In that case, it is always better to opt for comprehensive car insurance with an engine protection cover.

If you reside in a flood-prone zone, it can be a handy add-on to your already existing car insurance. Also, those owning a commercial fleet of cars, such as cab aggregators or professional motorsport teams are recommended to get an engine protector add-on at the time of their car insurance renewal. Luxury car owners should leave no stone unturned as an expensive car is undoubtedly going to burn a hole in your pocket if there are any damages to the engine component.

Engine protector plan

An engine protector plan will not only help you during monsoon but also in other times to handle damages to gearbox and shafts. Moreover, it covers the replacement or repairs as required to other critical parts of your engine such as the piston, crankshafts and cylinder heads. Any leakage of lubricant is also included. Lastly, the labour cost required for repairs to your engine is high. An engine protector offers you financial protection from these high labour charges that are vital for getting your vehicle back to its original condition.

So the next time you enquire for a car insurance plan, make sure you check for the availability of an engine protection cover. A car insurance calculator can help you in comparing the various plans available. After all, selecting a suitable insurance cover for your vehicle is the ultimate goal to protect yourself from the hefty service invoices.

Source: Tax Guru